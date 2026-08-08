8 countries Africans can travel to without visa

African countries are increasingly taking steps to make it easier for citizens to travel across the continent, as governments seek to promote tourism, trade and economic integration with visa-free travel.

The latest developments have come from Chad and the Republic of the Congo, which have announced plans to remove visa requirements for African nationals from January 1, 2027.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby said the policy was aimed at strengthening African unity and making the free movement of people and goods across the continent a practical reality.

The Republic of the Congo has announced a similar measure, with President Denis Sassou-Nguesso confirming that the country will abolish visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027.

The moves come amid wider efforts to achieve the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), including reducing barriers to movement and increasing economic cooperation between African countries.

Despite these efforts, visa restrictions remain a major obstacle to intra-African travel. According to the African Development Bank’s Visa Openness Index, only 28.2 per cent of intra-African travel was visa-free at the end of 2025.

Here are seven African countries that currently offer, or are set to offer, visa-free or significantly easier entry for African nationals.

1. Chad

Chad is set to become one of the latest African countries to remove visa barriers for citizens from across the continent.

The country announced that African passport holders will be able to enter Chad without a visa from January 1, 2027.

President Mahamat Idriss Déby said the decision was intended to strengthen continental unity and turn the principle of free movement into a practical reality.

Once implemented, the policy is expected to make travel to Chad easier for African citizens while supporting greater movement for business, tourism and other activities.

2. Republic of the Congo

The Republic of the Congo has also announced plans to eliminate visa requirements for African nationals from January 1, 2027.

President Denis Sassou-Nguesso announced the decision during Africa Day celebrations held alongside the African Development Bank Group’s 2026 Annual Meetings in Brazzaville.

The measure is expected to improve movement between Congo and other African countries while supporting trade, tourism and economic cooperation.

3. Togo

Togo introduced visa-free entry for African passport holders on May 18, 2026.

The policy allows African travellers to enter the country without obtaining a visa for stays of up to 30 days, whether they arrive by air, land or sea.

However, travellers are required to complete an online travel declaration at least 24 hours before arrival.

The move places Togo among the African countries seeking to reduce travel barriers and encourage greater movement across the continent.

4. Rwanda

Rwanda has long promoted policies aimed at making travel easier for African nationals.

The country offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements to citizens of African countries, helping to facilitate travel for tourism, business and investment.

The policy is also part of Rwanda’s broader ambition to position Kigali as a regional centre for business and international conferences while promoting closer African integration.

5. Ghana

Ghana has also taken steps to make travel easier for African visitors.

From May 25, 2026, the government announced that African travellers would no longer be required to pay visa fees to enter the country.

However, the removal of visa fees does not necessarily mean that every African traveller is exempt from all entry procedures. Travellers may still be subject to applicable visa processes, documentation and security checks depending on their circumstances.

The policy forms part of Ghana’s efforts to promote Pan-African integration, tourism and economic activity.

6. Benin

Benin is another West African country that provides visa-free access to African nationals.

The policy supports the country’s efforts to facilitate movement across its borders while encouraging intra-African tourism, trade and investment.

For travellers from other African countries, the arrangement makes Benin one of the more accessible destinations in the region.

7. The Gambia

The Gambia has maintained visa-free access for African travellers, making it an attractive destination for visitors from across the continent.

The policy is particularly relevant to the country’s tourism industry, which plays an important role in its economy.

Easier movement also helps strengthen links between The Gambia and other African countries, particularly within the West African region.

8. Seychelles

Seychelles stands out as one of Africa’s most open destinations when it comes to entry requirements.

The island nation operates a visa-free entry policy, meaning visitors generally do not need to obtain a visa before travelling.

However, visa-free entry does not mean unrestricted entry. Travellers must still meet Seychelles’ standard immigration and entry requirements.

The policy makes Seychelles accessible to African travellers while supporting its tourism-driven economy.

Vanguard News