2027: Registered voters will exceed 100m – INEC

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has projected that Nigeria’s registered voter population will exceed 100 million ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Commission also said it was stepping up preparations for a nationwide voter education and communication campaign to ensure effective voter mobilisation and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

Speaking during a joint implementation meeting of the Commission’s Departments of Voter Education and Publicity and Gender and Inclusivity, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee ,IVEC, Mohammed Haruna, on Tuesday said the projected increase from the current 93 million registered voters, which would constitute the largest voter population in Africa, underscores the need for the Commission to strengthen its voter education and public communication strategies ahead of the elections.

He said, “First, we must have a grasp of the language we wish to communicate in and do so with the simplest words and in the most civil manner.

“Second, we must be knowledgeable about our country’s Constitution, the Electoral Law, and the Commission’s Guidelines.

“We must also be well-informed on other relevant legislation like the Freedom of Information and Data Protection Acts”.

The meeting, which brought together heads of voter education from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also focused on developing a coordinated roadmap for communication and inclusivity for the 2027 elections.

The roadmap will focus on voter mobilisation, strengthening public confidence and ensuring equal access to the electoral process.

Haruna added that building on the success of recent off-cycle elections, including Osun, demanded harder work to deliver the freest and most credible general elections in the country’s

history.

In his remarks, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr. Adedayo Oketola, reiterated the commission’s commitment under Prof. Joash Amupitan to credible and inclusive elections, as well as implementation of the outcome of the meeting.

Oketola described the joint meeting as timely and vital for drafting an actionable roadmap for communication and inclusivity.

He said that while technological infrastructure and operational logistics form the backbone of electoral administration, the two departments constitute the human face and voice of INEC.

“You build public trust, simplify complex procedures, and ensure that no eligible citizen is left behind,” Oketola said.

He, however, warned that the communication landscape leading into 2027 presented threats such as misinformation and disinformation aimed at undermining voter confidence and fueling apathy.

“The antidote to disinformation is proactive, factual, and continuous public engagement.

“Our messaging must move beyond traditional announcement-style publicity into aggressive, daily civic education that demystifies our technology, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Results Viewing (IReV) and reinforces the integrity of the open secret ballot system,” Oketola said.

On gender and inclusivity, he reiterated that electoral access for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), women, youths, and elderly voters remained a constitutional right.

“From the deployment of Braille ballot guides and magnifying glasses to prioritising vulnerable queues and expanding youth participation through CVR, 2027 must set a new benchmark for electoral access in Nigeria,” Oketola said.