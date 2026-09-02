Wellington Clinics denies involvement in alleged kidney transplant deal

…Suspends renal transplant services

By Chidinma Chukwu

ABUJA — Wellington Clinics, Abuja, has denied involvement in any financial transaction linked to a controversial kidney transplant performed at its facility, saying its role was limited to providing an equipped theatre and a conducive environment for the procedure.

The hospital said the transplant was conducted by an independent specialist medical team led by Dr Benjamin Friday Oyimeh, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Medical and Kidney Centre, which it said retained responsibility for the recruitment, evaluation and screening of the donor and recipient.

In a statement signed by its Director of Administration, Mr Yemi Olatunbosun, and made available to journalists on Tuesday, Wellington Clinics said it neither participated in, facilitated, negotiated nor benefited from any transactional arrangement relating to the transplant.

The hospital said the kidney donor, identified in its records as Abubakar Hassan, was admitted on April 24, 2026, and underwent a left donor nephrectomy the same day.

It explained that, under its collaboration model with specialist medical teams, the lead consultant is responsible for patient recruitment, clinical assessment, donor-recipient compatibility, informed consent, ethical screening and other clinical and medico-legal requirements.

According to the hospital, the consultant and his team were also responsible for ensuring compliance with the National Health Act 2014 and relevant guidelines of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.

Wellington said the donor presented several documents at the point of admission, including a court affidavit, digital National Identification Number, NIN, slip, birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission, NPC, affidavit of consent and statutory declaration of age.

“He was also accompanied by a man identified as Abubakar Isa, whom he described as his brother. The donor was admitted under the name Abubakar Hassan, with a date of birth of February 4, 2000, and hospital number WCA/8066/2026,” the hospital said.

It said the donor was discharged on April 28, four days after the operation, but was readmitted on July 11 for wound management and removal of residual stitches before being discharged two days later.

The hospital added that the kidney removed from the donor was immediately transplanted into a patient suffering from end-stage kidney failure.

It stressed that neither the donor nor the recipient died as a result of the procedure.

“Wellington Clinics did not participate, facilitate, negotiate, or benefit from any transactional arrangements,” the statement said.

The management said it relied on the documents and declarations presented by the donor and the specialist medical team, noting that it had no independent means or legal duty to conduct forensic investigations into the relationship between a donor and recipient.

It added that there was no indication at the time of admission that the documents presented were false or that the donor had misrepresented his identity.

The hospital, however, said the donor’s real name was allegedly Samuel Ezekiel, claiming that he had previously deposed to an affidavit before an FCT High Court adopting the name Abubakar Hassan.

Wellington said the Nigeria Police Force was investigating the matter and assured that it was cooperating fully with the authorities.

As a result of the allegations, the hospital disclosed that it had suspended all renal transplant-related services pending the outcome of the investigation.

It reaffirmed its commitment to ethical and evidence-based healthcare, saying it would abide by the findings and directives of the relevant authorities.

The hospital also urged investigators to examine its records and other documents relating to the procedure, saying they would help clarify the extent of its involvement in the controversial transplant.