Police probe Borno commissioner, Kuje chairman over 2027 comments

Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Force Headquarters on Tuesday disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into alleged inciting statements made by the Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba; Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Danjuma Shekwolo; and Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, among others.

The Police also disclosed that 154 suspects arrested in connection with various offences during the August 15 Osun State governorship election remain in custody, pending the conclusion of investigations and possible prosecution.

Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Aniete Iniedu, disclosed this while responding to questions on the conduct of the Osun election and recent controversial statements by political actors.

Iniedu warned that inciting comments, particularly those relating to the electoral process, constitute criminal offences.

He said the Police had questioned Fadahunsi over an alleged threat against members of the Accord Party.

His words: “On the issue of the Senator in Osun State, the council chairman in FCT and the Borno Commissioner’s inciting comments, I was part of the team that questioned the distinguished Senator in Osun State.

“The law is very clear when it comes to incitement. It is criminal to incite members of the public, especially as you comment on the electoral process.

“The Nigeria Police Force is responsible for maintaining law and order and we will not shy away from this responsibility, no matter whose ox is gored.”

The FPRO said the alleged inciting statements by the political actors were being investigated and that the outcome would be made public.

“Every inciting statement listed here is under investigation presently and the outcome will be released.

“We want to also use this opportunity to advise and caution all political stakeholders to desist from such comments,” he added.

Buba had reportedly threatened to flog residents who refused to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 general election.

Similarly, Shekwolo reportedly warned residents of Kuje Area Council that they should either vote for the APC in 2027 or leave the council.

Fadahunsi, on his part, was captured in a video allegedly threatening members of the Accord Party during the Osun governorship election.

Meanwhile, the Police said 154 suspects arrested as of the morning of the Osun election were still being investigated.

“I want to confirm that through the elections, as of the morning of the elections, we had arrested about 154 persons and they are presently being investigated,” Iniedu said.

The FPRO appealed to members of the public to cooperate with investigators by providing statements and evidence required to prosecute suspected offenders.

He identified the reluctance of witnesses to come forward as one of the major challenges confronting criminal prosecution in the country.

“One of the challenges I must tell you now that we have, the law states that a case is made when there are two or three witnesses. He who alleges must prove his allegations,” he said.

“The challenge we have in Nigeria right now is that most of our witnesses, those who have evidence to incidents, do not come forward when it is time to go to court.”

He urged members of the public to provide information and evidence without fear, saying their cooperation would assist the Police and prosecutors in securing convictions.

Police defend tear-gassing of Lagos pensioners

On the use of tear gas against protesting pensioners in Lagos, Iniedu said the Police respected the rights of retired personnel to demand their entitlements, but stressed that such protests must be conducted within the bounds of the law.

“The unfortunate incident in Lagos where pensioners were being tear-gassed. Every uniformed personnel looks forward to the day when he retires.

“It’s a peaceful thing to be called a senior citizen after serving your country meritoriously. There is no aspect, whether serving or retiring. Officers in uniform have challenges as well as officers who have retired.

“However, the Nigerian Constitution does not give the right to be disorderly in making your representation,” he said.

The FPRO said Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, had twice invited the pensioners to his office and advised them on lawful channels through which they could present their grievances.

“I’m very aware that the Inspector-General of Police on two occasions called the pensioners to his office and guided them on relevant ways to take up their representation. We have had several breaches from them,” he said.

Recalling that some of the protesters had previously breached the premises of the Presidential Villa in Abuja and blocked major highways in the FCT, Iniedu said the Police were empowered to use proportionate force to restore order.

“If you will remember, the protesters breached the premises of the Villa in Abuja. Another blocked several highways in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The law permits the Nigeria Police Force to use proportionate force in the quelling of any riotous gathering,” he stated.

He, however, appealed to the pensioners to continue their agitation peacefully, assuring them of the support of the Police leadership in addressing their grievances.

“I want to use this platform to call on the pensioners to run their representations in an orderly manner,” he said.

“I want to assure them that the Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force is behind them in the carrying out of these complaints and representations.”