Why laptops may become more expensive in Nigeria

…Global PC shipments fall 4.9% to 68.2m units in Q2 2026

By Juliet Ume

For many Nigerians preparing for a new academic session, entrepreneurs running digital businesses and professionals working from home, owning a laptop is no longer a luxury. It has become an important tool for learning, work and running a business.



However, buying one may soon become even more expensive.



Already, Nigerians are struggling with the effects of the weak Naira, rising inflation, high import costs and foreign exchange challenges. Now, another problem has emerged, a global shortage of memory chips, an important component used in laptops and desktop computers. The shortage is increasing the cost of producing computers around the world.



This comes as the global PC market recorded its first decline in more than two years, raising fears that laptop prices could rise further in countries like Nigeria that depend largely on imported computers.



According to the latest report by the International Data Corporation, IDC, global PC shipments dropped by 4.9 percent year-on-year to 68.2 million units in the second quarter of 2026. This was the first quarterly decline after nine straight quarters of growth.



IDC said the drop was not because people were buying fewer computers. Instead, it was mainly caused by the ongoing shortage of memory chips. The shortage has slowed production, increased manufacturing costs and forced computer makers to raise prices even though they shipped fewer PCs.



IDC Research Director, Jitesh Ubrani, said the industry is witnessing an unusual trend in which shipment volumes are falling while revenues continue to rise because manufacturers are passing increased production costs on to consumers.



According to him, the memory shortage is unlikely to ease soon, with vendors already preparing for further price increases as supply constraints persist.



Similarly, IDC Vice-President, Jean Philippe Bouchard, noted that larger PC manufacturers are better positioned to weather the shortage because of their stronger purchasing power and long-standing supplier relationships, leaving smaller manufacturers and distributors more exposed.



The outlook mirrors an earlier warning by HP Inc., which projected that rising memory chip costs and supply constraints would continue to weigh on the global PC market through 2027.



Although IDC did not provide country-specific figures for Nigeria or Africa, analysts believe countries that rely heavily on imported computers are likely to bear the brunt of the supply disruption.



Nigeria’s import dependence



Nigeria imports almost all the laptops and desktop computers sold in the country. Whether it is HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus or Apple MacBook, most of these computers are made overseas and brought into Nigeria by local distributors before they are sold to consumers.



This dependence means that every disruption in the global technology supply chain is quickly reflected in domestic prices.



Even before the latest IDC report, laptop prices in Nigeria had climbed sharply as importers battled exchange rate volatility, higher freight charges, increased import costs and inflation.



Market checks already show that entry-level laptops now cost between N350,000 and N610,000, while mid-range models retail from about N710,000 to over N950,000.



Premium laptops have become significantly more expensive. HP’s Core Ultra 7 model with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD now sells for about N1.52 million, while the HP OmniBook X Flip and OmniBook 5 Flip each cost about N1.37 million.



High-end gaming laptops command even higher prices, with an ASUS Ryzen 9-powered model selling for about N2.08 million.

Industry players warn that if memory chip shortages persist, these prices may rise further in the coming months.



Pressure on consumers



The implications extend far beyond consumers looking to replace personal computers.



For students, higher laptop prices could further restrict access to digital education at a time when many tertiary institutions increasingly depend on online assignments, virtual lectures, digital research and computer-based examinations.



For many families already struggling with rising living costs, purchasing a laptop for a child entering university may become financially overwhelming.



Small businesses and startups are equally vulnerable.



Many entrepreneurs rely on laptops for bookkeeping, software development, digital marketing, customer support, content creation and day-to-day business operations. As acquisition costs rise, many may postpone expansion plans, delay technology upgrades or continue using ageing computers that reduce productivity.



Corporate organisations are also likely to extend hardware replacement cycles as procurement budgets come under increasing pressure.



Supply chain concerns



Beyond rising prices, industry experts warn that prolonged shortages of memory chips could reduce the availability of certain laptop models.



Manufacturers may prioritise shipments to larger and more profitable markets, leaving import-dependent countries such as Nigeria with fewer product choices and longer delivery times.



Ironically, demand for computers remains relatively strong despite declining shipments.



The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence applications, enterprise digital transformation initiatives and hybrid work models continues to fuel demand for higher-performance computers globally.



Until memory chip production improves substantially, supply pressures are expected to persist.



A wake-up call



The latest disruption once again exposes Nigeria’s vulnerability to shocks in global technology supply chains.



Industry stakeholders have repeatedly advocated increased investment in local computer assembly and technology manufacturing to reduce dependence on imports.



While local assembly would not eliminate exposure to global component shortages, it could help cushion price increases, improve product availability, create jobs and strengthen Nigeria’s digital resilience.



Industry experts also argue that encouraging local value addition, improving access to foreign exchange for genuine technology importers and supporting indigenous hardware manufacturers could help moderate future supply shocks.



Outlook



For consumers, however, there appears to be little immediate relief.



Unless global memory chip supplies improve significantly and exchange rate pressures ease, laptop prices are expected to remain on an upward trajectory.



In an economy where digital access increasingly determines educational opportunities, business competitiveness and employment prospects, rising laptop prices are no longer merely a consumer issue.



They have become a broader economic challenge with implications for Nigeria’s digital economy, productivity and efforts to bridge the country’s widening digital divide.