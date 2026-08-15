Osun election: APC National Secretary votes, commends INEC, security

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, and his wife, Mrs Abibat Basiru, on Saturday cast their votes in the ongoing Osun State governorship election at Ward 7, Unit 3, in Osogbo Local Government Area.

The couple arrived at the polling unit and exercised their civic responsibility at about 8:45 a.m., shortly after voting commenced.

Speaking with journalists after voting, Basiru commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely deployment of election materials and personnel to polling centres across the state.

He also praised voters for turning out in large numbers to participate in the electoral process, describing the turnout as an indication of the people’s commitment to democracy.

The APC chieftain further lauded security agencies for their effective arrangements, noting that the presence of security operatives had contributed to a peaceful and orderly atmosphere at polling units.

Basiru described the voting process as calm and hitch-free, expressing optimism that the election would be free, fair and credible.

He also expressed confidence in the APC’s chances in the election, saying he was hopeful the party would emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

Voting is ongoing in various parts of Osun State amid tight security and high voter turnout.