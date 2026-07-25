Osun Election: NANS seeks campus closure over election security concerns

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has called for the temporary closure of tertiary institutions in Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election, citing security concerns.

The association also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Osun State Government, security agencies and heads of tertiary institutions to engage student leaders on measures to safeguard students during the election period.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Friday, the NANS Southwest Zone D Coordinator, Comrade Adeyemo Josiah, said the position was reached in consultation with recognised student leadership structures across the state.

He said the association’s concern followed reports from Students’ Union Governments, campus leaders and other stakeholders indicating rising political tension in communities where many students reside.

“Our concern is simple: students are innocent members of society. They should never become victims of political violence because they chose to pursue an education in Osun State,” he said.

Josiah stressed that the recommendation was neither political nor partisan but a precautionary measure aimed at protecting lives.

“This recommendation is not intended to interfere with the statutory powers of institutional authorities or government. Rather, it is a precautionary measure made solely in the interest of protecting lives,” he added.

He noted that while academic activities could be rescheduled, the loss of lives could not be reversed.

“Academic calendars can be reviewed. Lectures can be rescheduled. Examinations can be postponed. But the life of a student cannot be replaced. We would rather take preventive action today than mourn avoidable losses tomorrow,” he said.

The NANS coordinator urged the government and relevant stakeholders to engage with student representatives within the seven-day period, warning that failure to do so could prompt the association to embark on lawful and peaceful actions to protect students’ welfare and constitutional rights.