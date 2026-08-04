‘I know how to score’ – Arokodare targets goals after Ajax move

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by AFC Ajax, saying his priority is to score goals and help the club reclaim its place at the top of Dutch football.

The 25-year-old, who recently joined Ajax on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., has already made an encouraging start after finding the net in a pre-season friendly against FC Volendam.

Speaking about his first few days at the Amsterdam club, Arokodare praised the atmosphere within the squad and the team’s determination to bounce back from last season’s disappointing campaign.

“The players and the coaches are very welcoming. The mentality is great,” he said.

The forward added that everyone at the club is focused on restoring Ajax to its former glory.

“The team knows what happened last season and what we have to do this season. When you step onto the training field, you can feel the mentality. Everyone wants to win and return to the top.”

Arokodare also made it clear that he understands what is expected of him as a striker and is determined to deliver in front of goal.

“I want to help the team by scoring goals. I know how to score. That’s my job,” he said.

The former Genk forward stressed that even when he is not finding the back of the net, he intends to make life difficult for opposing defenders.

“If I don’t score, I try to make it hell for the defenders. If I fight for the team, the individual success will follow,” he added.

Ajax will be hoping Arokodare’s impressive pre-season form carries into the new Eredivisie campaign as the club looks to challenge for domestic honours once again.