8 companies sponsoring Nigerians, other foreign workers for work permits in Canada

Canada has identified eight companies participating in its Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP) whose eligible foreign hires can benefit from an LMIA-exempt work permits under the country’s Innovation Stream.

The programme is designed to help innovative Canadian companies expand while giving them easier access to highly skilled workers from abroad.

The Innovation Stream pilot has also been extended and is now scheduled to run until March 22, 2028.

For Nigerians and other foreign professionals looking for opportunities in Canada, here are the eight companies participating in the programme.

1. Ada Support Inc.

Toronto-based Ada Support develops artificial intelligence agents and automation tools designed to help businesses manage customer service across channels including chat, messaging and voice.

The company operates remotely and offers benefits including stock options, health and lifestyle spending accounts, parental leave top-ups, unlimited vacation, learning and development funding and a home-office budget.

At the time of the source’s publication, vacancies included customer solutions consultant, senior demand generation manager, engineering team lead, senior cloud security engineer, technical product manager, sales development representative and senior data analyst.

2. AlayaCare

Montreal-headquartered AlayaCare is a health technology company that provides cloud-based software to organisations delivering home and community care.

The company has vacancies in Toronto and Montreal, with positions including customer success programme manager, senior integration developer, product manager, FP&A analyst, AI and automation specialist and customer enablement specialist.

Its employee benefits include flexible vacation, health coverage, career development opportunities and team events.

3. Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius Mobile Health is a Vancouver-based medical technology company that develops wireless handheld ultrasound scanners and AI-enabled imaging tools.

The company offers flexible working arrangements, professional development funding and volunteer opportunities.

At the time of publication, vacancies included manufacturing and materials technician and inside sales representative positions, with most opportunities based in Vancouver.

4. Clio

Clio is a Canadian legal technology company that develops cloud-based software for law firms.

The company is headquartered in Vancouver and has additional hubs in Toronto and Calgary, among other locations.

Its benefits include equity for eligible employees, RRSP matching in Canada, at least four weeks of paid time off, parental leave options, health, dental and vision coverage, and wellness support.

Vacancies at the time included account executive, accounting manager, administrative assistant, customer success manager, director of sales, product management roles and IT procurement specialist.

5. Lightspeed Commerce

Montreal-based Lightspeed Commerce provides point-of-sale and payment technology for retailers, restaurants and hospitality businesses.

The company offers benefits such as flexible paid time off, remote work opportunities, equity options, pension contributions, training opportunities, health and wellness credits and paid volunteer time.

Its vacancies included AI enablement specialist, AI marketing technologist, growth marketing director, executive assistant, product design roles, software developer, product manager and senior marketing coordinator.

6. CellCarta

CellCarta is a Montreal-based health and life sciences company specialising in laboratory and biomarker testing services.

Its technology is used to identify biomarkers that can help researchers and healthcare professionals understand how patients respond to treatments and develop diseases.

However, the source notes that CellCarta was not hiring for regular positions in Canada at the time of publication, with only internship opportunities listed.

7. Vive Crop Protection

Vive Crop Protection, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is an agricultural technology company that develops crop protection products.

The company uses its patented Allosperse Delivery Technology to help farmers improve efficiency and simplify applications.

At the time of publication, the company had only US vacancies listed on its website.

8. Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group is a Quebec-based pharmaceutical company focused on women’s health and rare diseases.

Its headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Blainville, Quebec, and the company exports its treatments to more than 50 countries.

The source states that Duchesnay was not hiring at the time of publication.

Vanguard News