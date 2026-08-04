‘Sad and reproachable’ – FIFA secretary reacts to failed investment plan

By Enitan Abdultawab

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström has described the governing body’s abandoned World Cup investment proposal as a “sad and reproachable series of events,” urging staff to remain focused despite the turmoil surrounding the controversial project.

According to Sky Sports, Grafström made the remarks in an internal email sent to FIFA employees following the collapse of plans to sell minority stakes in a new commercial entity linked to the World Cup.

Reflecting on the controversy, he wrote, “A sad and reproachable series of events — which were thankfully concluded with the FFE project permanently abandoned — for as much as we feel dismayed by them, should not overshadow this reality.”

The memo came after FIFA president Gianni Infantino shelved the proposal to create FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a commercial subsidiary that would have allowed private investors to buy minority stakes in FIFA’s flagship competitions. The plan attracted widespread opposition from member associations, particularly in Europe.

Without mentioning Infantino directly or addressing growing calls for the FIFA president to step down, Grafström acknowledged the uncertainty created by the episode.

“We have all been thrown into the middle of a turmoil, which is difficult to comprehend and accept,” he wrote. “But, as Secretary General, I urge you to remain focused on what has always united us: serving football and serving our 211 Member Associations, hand in hand with all relevant stakeholders and in full compliance with the FIFA Statutes and FIFA Regulations.”

Grafström also reassured FIFA employees that they would not bear the consequences of the ongoing political tensions.

“I assure you that you as members of the administration, you will be defended and safeguarded from the political context we currently experience. You do not need to worry,” he said.

He added that while individuals and difficult moments may pass, FIFA’s broader mission remains unchanged.

“Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue, and that is why we should always keep our professionalism, sense of perspective and composure,” he said.

Thanking staff for their resilience during what he described as an “extraordinary and challenging” week, Grafström pledged his continued support.

“I also want you to know that my door remains open for you, and I will continue to support our teams, our work and our mission every hour of every day for as long as my work is valued by those we serve,” he wrote.

The internal memo, first obtained by Sky Sports, comes amid growing scrutiny of FIFA’s leadership following the collapse of the proposed investment plan, which Infantino abandoned after strong opposition from several football confederations and national associations.