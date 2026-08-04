How to check your 2026 WAEC results online

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is expected to release the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) results for private candidates today, August 4, 2026, in line with the date earlier announced by the examination body.

To check the result once it is released, candidates need three items: a 10-digit examination number, a valid WAEC e-PIN and its serial number, and either an internet-enabled device or a mobile phone for SMS checking.

The WAEC result checker e-PIN costs ₦5,000 and serves as the access key to the result portal.

Scratch cards purchased in previous years remain valid and may be used up to five times, but only for one candidate’s examination number. A separate card is required for each candidate.

How to buy a WAEC e-PIN

Visit waeconline.org .

Click Buy WAEC Result Checker.

Select your examination type and choose Get Started.

Enter your email address and other required details.

Choose a payment option and complete the ₦5,000 payment.

Your serial number and PIN will be issued immediately after payment.

How to check the 2026 WAEC result

Candidates can check their results through the WAEC website, the mobile app, or SMS.

1. Check through the website

Go to the official result portal

Open waec.org in your browser.

Enter your examination number

Type your 10-digit examination number, which is made up of your 7-digit centre number and 3-digit candidate number. Example: 4123456789.

Select the examination year

Choose 2026.

Select the examination type

Choose School Candidate Result.

Enter your e-PIN details

Input the PIN and serial number from your WAEC e-PIN.

Submit

Click Submit and your result will appear on the next page.

2. Check with the WAEC mobile app

Download the WAEC Result Checker app from the Google Play Store.

Open the app.

Enter your examination number, examination year, PIN and serial number.

Your result will be displayed in the app and can also be downloaded.

3. Check by SMS

This option does not require internet access and works on MTN, Glo and Airtel lines.

Type the message in this format:

WAEC 4123456789

Send it to:

32327

Your result will be sent to you as a text message. Standard SMS charges apply.

Understanding WAEC grades

WAEC grades range from A1 to F9.

A1, B2, B3: Distinction and merit

C4, C5, C6: Credit passes

D7, E8: Ordinary passes below credit level

F9: Fail

For admission into most Nigerian universities, candidates are expected to have at least five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics. C6 is the minimum credit grade accepted for this purpose.

If your result is withheld

A withheld result usually indicates that WAEC is investigating a suspected examination malpractice involving the candidate, the examination centre, or the entry.

Candidates should visit their school’s examination officer or the nearest WAEC state office with their examination number and result printout for clarification.

If you believe a grade is incorrect

Candidates can submit a complaint through the WAEC portal or visit a WAEC state office directly. WAEC also provides an official process for result verification and review through its approved channels.