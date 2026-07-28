Cholera: What you should know

By Chioma Obinna

Cholera spreads through contaminated water and food and can cause sudden watery diarrhoea, vomiting and severe dehydration.



Drink only safe or treated water, wash hands regularly with soap, and eat food that is properly cooked and covered. Avoid open defecation and keep your surroundings clean.



If anyone develops frequent watery stools, extreme thirst, weakness or sunken eyes, seek medical care immediately and begin oral rehydration with clean water and oral rehydration salts (ORS).



Early treatment can save lives and prevent complications, especially in children, older adults and people living in crowded communities or displacement camps.



If anyone develops frequent watery stools, extreme thirst, weakness or sunken eyes, seek medical care immediately and begin oral rehydration with clean water and oral rehydration salts (ORS). “Early treatment can save lives and prevent complications, especially in children, older adults and people living in crowded communities or displacement camps.

Heat stress: Stay safe during extreme temperatures

Extreme heat can cause dehydration, exhaustion and heat stroke, which is a medical emergency. Drink Aplenty of safe water throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty.



Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours, wear light-coloured loose clothing, stay in shaded or well-ventilated areas.



Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable. Warning signs include dizziness, headache, confusion, rapid heartbeat, excessive sweating or very hot dry skin. Move the person to a cool place, give fluids if conscious, and seek urgent medical attention if symptoms worsen.

NOTE: Early detection saves lives. See your doctor, avoid self medication. A stitch in time saves nine