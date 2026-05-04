WHO: Low public risk after Hantavirus alert

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is no cause for panic following a suspected outbreak of rodent-borne hantavirus aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, stressing that the risk to the general public remains low.

The development comes after reports that three people died and three others fell ill on board the MV Hondius, an expedition cruise ship operated by Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions.

The vessel was said to be carrying about 150 passengers and had travelled from Argentina, with stops in Antarctica before heading toward Cape Verde, off the West African coast.

WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said the organisation was actively supporting response efforts but urged calm among the public.

“The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic or travel restrictions,” he said.

He explained that hantavirus infections are rare and typically linked to exposure to infected rodents, adding that human-to-human transmission is uncommon.

The WHO also stated that it is working with affected countries on medical care, evacuation procedures, and ongoing investigations into the incident.

A Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that two Dutch nationals died on board the vessel, though details surrounding the deaths were not immediately disclosed.

According to WHO, laboratory tests have confirmed hantavirus infection in at least one of the six reported cases, while investigations are ongoing to determine the source and full extent of the suspected outbreak.

NAN