Military operations degrading terrorism, but peace needs community support — Ribadu

Ribadu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has said sustained military operations are degrading terrorist activities across Nigeria, but stressed that lasting peace requires stronger intelligence-sharing, effective border control and active community participation.

Ribadu said the evolving nature of banditry and terrorism demanded a comprehensive security strategy combining military pressure with intelligence gathering, law enforcement and measures to disrupt the supply of illicit weapons to criminal groups.

He spoke at the weekend through the Director of Legal Services in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Usman Mijinyawa, at a brainstorming session on insecurity organised by the Sokoto Advancement Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Peace Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The NSA identified Operation Fansan Yamma as a key platform for coordinating security operations across the North-West, stressing the importance of sustained military engagement in confronting armed groups and restricting their operational freedom.

He said the Federal Government was also strengthening intelligence-led operations, border surveillance and coordination among security agencies to tackle the country’s complex security challenges.

Ribadu disclosed that more than 19,000 illicit weapons had been destroyed since 2022 as part of efforts to reduce the availability of firearms to terrorists, bandits and other criminal networks.

He said the destruction of the weapons formed part of broader efforts to weaken armed groups, while ongoing military operations sought to disrupt their movements, logistics and capacity to threaten communities.

However, Ribadu warned that military action alone could not guarantee lasting peace, particularly in areas where criminal groups exploit porous borders, economic hardship and vulnerable young people for recruitment.

According to him, banditry has evolved beyond cattle rustling, highway robbery and kidnapping to include attempts by armed groups to control territory, impose illegal taxes on rural communities, disrupt farming and commerce, and establish influence over local populations.

He identified Sokoto State’s proximity to the Republic of Niger and the wider Sahel region as a major security concern, noting that criminal networks exploit gaps in border security to move fighters, weapons and logistical supplies.

He called for stronger regional security cooperation, improved border management and effective intelligence-sharing mechanisms to complement military operations and prevent armed groups from replenishing their resources.

Ribadu also stressed the need to strengthen early-warning systems in vulnerable communities, specifically identifying Sabon Birni, Isa, Tangaza and Goronyo as areas requiring improved mechanisms for reporting suspicious movements and emerging threats.

He said intelligence gathering would become more effective when residents trusted security agencies to respond promptly to credible information and protect the identities and safety of informants.

The NSA further noted that the impact of insecurity extended beyond casualties and abductions to include disruptions to agriculture and trade, displacement of families, interrupted education and worsening economic hardship.

He said the success of security operations should therefore be measured not only by arrests, weapons recovered or territories cleared, but also by the restoration of normal life in affected communities.

“Success must also mean safer communities, returning families, productive farms, reopened schools, functioning markets and the restoration of public confidence,” he said.

Ribadu also supported lawful rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for eligible individuals willing to renounce violence, while insisting that such initiatives must not undermine justice or accountability.

“Reintegration must never replace justice or reward violence,” he said.

He urged government institutions, security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to translate discussions at the meeting into practical measures that would consolidate military gains, strengthen public confidence and prevent armed groups from regrouping.

Ribadu maintained that a coordinated strategy combining sustained military pressure, intelligence-led operations, effective border controls and community resilience remained essential to weakening terrorist networks and achieving lasting peace across the country.

Earlier, the Sokoto Advancement Forum reported that insecurity had affected 21 of the state’s 23 local government areas, while more than 1,100 people were reportedly kidnapped in the state in the 12 months leading up to June 2026.

The figures, presented by the forum, highlighted the continuing security challenges facing communities in the North-West despite ongoing military and security operations.