Troops kill two Lakurawa terrorists, recover four AK-47 rifles in Sokoto

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralised two suspected Lakurawa terrorists and recovered four AK-47 rifles, eight motorcycles and other items during clearance operations in Sokoto State.

The operations were conducted on October 15, 2026, as part of sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and restore security in the joint operations area.

The Media Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Danja said troops of Sector 2 first made contact with the terrorists at Waria Forest, where they engaged them in a firefight, neutralising one and recovering two AK-47 rifles, two motorcycles and other items.

He said the troops subsequently engaged another group of terrorists at Sarma village, neutralising one suspect and forcing the others to flee, abandoning their equipment.

According to him, further exploitation of the area led to the recovery of six additional motorcycles, two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, 23 rounds of ammunition, one communication device and other items.

The operation brings the total number of terrorists neutralised to two, while the recovered weapons and equipment are expected to support ongoing efforts to disrupt the activities of armed groups in the area.

Danja said the successes demonstrated the troops’ sustained commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and restoring lasting peace and security across the joint operations area.

He added that the Theatre Command appreciated the continued support and cooperation of members of the public.

The military urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security outpost.