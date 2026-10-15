Troops overrun Lakurawa enclave in Sokoto, kill terrorists

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have overrun a Lakurawa terrorist enclave in Waria Forest, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, neutralising several fighters and recovering weapons and five motorcycles.

The operation was conducted on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during a clearance mission aimed at dismantling terrorist hideouts and denying the group freedom of movement.

The Media Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Danja said troops of Sector 2 advanced through identified terrorist enclaves around Alela, Bilange and Kandam villages towards Waria Forest, where they made contact with the fighters.

He said the ensuing gun battle saw the troops overpower the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their positions and flee deeper into the forest.

According to him, the troops pursued the fleeing fighters and neutralised some of them.

“Further exploitation of the area led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps and all life-support structures, as well as the recovery of weapons and five motorcycles,” Danja said.

He added that troops had maintained a strong operational presence in the area, sustaining clearance operations to deny the terrorists freedom of action and improve security in surrounding communities.

Danja said the operation underscored the commitment of Operation Fansan Yamma to dismantling terrorist enclaves, denying armed groups safe havens and restoring peace and security across its joint operations area.

He said the Theatre Command commended the troops for their courage, resilience and sustained operational efforts.

The command also urged members of the public to support ongoing military operations by providing timely and credible information about suspicious movements and activities in their communities.