Nigeria’s rule of law under threat, justice too slow, costly – Ex-Supreme Court Justice, Augie

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Amina Augie (rtd.), has warned that Nigeria’s democracy and economic development remain threatened by weak adherence to the rule of law, costly and delayed justice, political interference and declining public confidence in the justice system.

Augie said Nigeria could not demand obedience to the law from citizens while those in positions of authority appeared unwilling to submit themselves to the same legal standards.

She also identified the growing burden of cases on the courts, insecurity, poverty, inequality and corruption as major obstacles to effective justice delivery, warning that the country’s progress would remain uncertain unless these challenges were decisively addressed.

The retired jurist spoke in Abuja on Saturday while delivering a lecture titled, “The Rule of Law and Justice Delivery: The Last 40 Years, Today and Tomorrow–Whither Nigeria?” at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1986, popularly known as the Centennial Class.

Her address placed the rule of law at the centre of Nigeria’s development prospects, arguing that the protection of rights, accountability in government and confidence in the courts were indispensable to attracting investment and sustaining democracy.

“Investment is an act of confidence in tomorrow, and the rule of law is what makes tomorrow predictable,” she said, underscoring the connection between a credible justice system and economic prosperity.

According to her, where the law is dependable, ordinary citizens, small businesses and vulnerable groups can seek protection against powerful interests. But where the system is unreliable, justice becomes accessible mainly to those with influence, connections or resources.

The former Supreme Court justice maintained that Nigeria’s ability to secure a prosperous future depended substantially on whether its institutions could guarantee fairness, enforce constitutional rights and hold powerful individuals accountable.

Augie expressed concern over the mounting workload confronting the courts, particularly the appellate courts, warning that excessive caseloads were undermining their ability to dispense justice efficiently and concentrate on matters of the greatest legal and constitutional significance.

She called for constitutional amendments and broader reforms to address structural weaknesses in the justice system, arguing that appeals should not continue to overwhelm courts already struggling with limited judicial capacity.

Recalling her judicial experience, she described the pressure of handling enormous volumes of cases and the difficulty of delivering timely decisions when judges were confronted with a continuous stream of appeals.

She argued that the problem required more than appeals for judges to work harder, insisting that institutional and constitutional reforms were necessary to make the system more effective.

The retired jurist also criticised the financial and practical barriers that prevent ordinary Nigerians from accessing justice, warning that prolonged litigation and expensive legal processes could leave vulnerable citizens without meaningful remedies. According to her, a justice system that cannot deliver decisions within a reasonable time or make legal remedies accessible to ordinary people risks weakening public confidence in the Constitution itself.

Augie also raised concerns about the relationship between politics and the administration of justice, warning against the manipulation of legal institutions for political advantage.

She observed that Nigeria’s democratic experience continued to be undermined by disputes over elections that frequently end up in court rather than being resolved through greater public confidence in electoral processes.

The former jurist urged political actors to respect constitutional limits and accept the authority of lawful institutions, stressing that democracy could not thrive where the pursuit of political power took precedence over established legal principles.

She warned that the rule of law would remain fragile if public officials treated legal constraints as obstacles to be circumvented rather than obligations to be obeyed.

A country, she argued, could not credibly insist that citizens obey the law while its leaders acted as though they were above it.

The retired justice further identified corruption, insecurity and inequality as factors weakening the foundations of the rule of law.

She expressed concern that the inability to guarantee the safety of lives and property, alongside the unequal distribution of opportunities, could erode public confidence in government and the justice system.

She also warned against the capture of public institutions by powerful interests, urging lawyers to resist practices that undermine constitutional government and weaken accountability.

According to her, lawyers have a responsibility beyond representing individual clients: they must help defend public institutions, protect citizens’ rights and preserve the integrity of the state.

She urged members of the legal profession to demonstrate integrity in their professional conduct, particularly in handling clients’ funds, dealing with courts and resisting corruption.

The reputation of the legal profession, she stressed, depended not on public relations campaigns but on the conduct of its members and their willingness to uphold professional standards, irrespective of the status of those involved in wrongdoing.

Earlier, Chairman of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1986, Marcelluous Eguvwe Oru, SAN, described the anniversary as a celebration of four decades of professional accomplishment, enduring friendships and service to the country.

Oru said members of the class had distinguished themselves across the judiciary, legal practice, public service, politics, academia, the military and the private sector.

Vanguard News