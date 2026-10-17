Military kills 11 terrorists, arrests 22, rescues 25 kidnapped victims in one week

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting to rid the nation of criminal gangs and enemies of the state in the different theatres across the nation neutralised 11 terrorists, rescued 25 kidnapped victims and arrested 22 terrorists, collaborators, logistics suppliers and gun runners, among others in the last week

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this in an update on clearance operations in the theatres, noting that about seven terrorist fighters and members of the families surrendered with weapons to troops during the week.

Detailing the encounters, he said, “In the North East geopolitical zone, troops of Operation Hadin Kai on 9 October 2026 took custody of a suspected terrorist family member, identified as Iyakura Umar, who surrendered with her one-year-old daughter at Dikwa–Gulumba, following their escape from Iyaganari, all in Dikwa LGA.

On 10 October, troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), arrested two suspected terrorist logistics suppliers named Abubakar Modu and Alhaji Bura in Monguno town, Monguno LGA of Borno State, with supplies intended for Kwatan Dowoshi in Kukawa LGA.

On 12 October, troops in Gubio town in Gubio LGA of Borno State arrested three suspected collaborators, namely: Modu Ibrahim, Abubakar Bunu and Tujja Mairami and captured three vehicles from them.

On 13 October, troops at Miyanti in Bama LGA of Borno State received three individuals who surrendered to troops with one FN rifle, two magazines and 14 rounds of 7.62mm x 51mm ammunition.

A separate raid in Benisheikh town, Kaga LGA of Borno State on 13 October led to the arrest of five suspected collaborators and the capture of one Dane gun.

“On 13 October 2026, one Abacha Akura surrendered to troops in Monguno town, Monguno LGA, with one AK-101 rifle and 31 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition following his escape from a terrorist camp located at Tumbunma Village, near Bukar Meriam in Marte LGA of Borno State.

Similarly, on 15 October 2026, one Abba Bukar also surrendered to troops in Monguno from the same location.

On 12 October, terrorists approaching from the Lar axis attacked troops at Hong LGA of Adamawa State. Troops countered the attack, neutralised one terrorist and discovered an AK-47 rifle.

During subsequent exploitation on 13 October 2026, troops discovered one PKT machine gun with three ammunition links containing 67 rounds, six AK-47 rifles, 11 magazines, 157 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one 60mm mortar bomb and other equipment.

Additionally, four terrorists’ bodies were found during troops patrol to cover the general area.

On 14 October 2026, troops received two surrendered terrorist fighters and their spouses from Bula Daloye in Bama LGA of Borno State, with two AK-47 rifles, four magazines and 14 rounds of 7.62mm by 39mm ammunition.

Eight additional terrorist family members surrendered to troops at Banki Junction, Bama LGA of Borno State, on the same day.

In a separate clearance operation at Nguma village, Biu LGA of Borno State, on 14 October 2026, troops neutralised a suspected terrorist who attempted to flee.

On 15 October 2026, troops rescued two abducted persons, identified as Bello Ibrahim and Ibrahim Adamu, around the Kuranabasa axis in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

In the North West geopolitical zone, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, on 9 October 2026, while operating around the Galadimawa area, sighted three suspected terrorists fleeing with a kidnapped person. Troops engaged the suspects and forced them to abandon the victim.

“On 10 October, troops responded to reports that a local resident travelling from Dogon Dawa to Takama Village in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State was under attack by an unknown armed group.

On arrival, the responding troops engaged the assailants and captured an AK-47 rifle with 15 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Following continued tracking and monitoring, troops apprehended a suspect named Yusuf Iliya Sani at Maraban Kakini on 10 October 2026, alleged to be involved in kidnapping, extortion, sexual assault and killings in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“On 12 October 20026, troops on patrol from Fatika made contact with suspected terrorists at Farin Dutse, along the Dogon Marte area of Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

A search of the area led to the discovery of an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition. The same day, troops at Binji responded to a distress call of suspected terrorists at Soruro Village, Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State.

The responding troops engaged and neutralised one suspected terrorist and recovered an AK-pattern rifle, one magazine and 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

On 15 October 2026, troops conducted a clearance operation in Waria Forest, Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State. During the operation, troops made contact with suspected terrorists, neutralised one and recovered two AK-47 rifles and two magazines.

The operation formed part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist activity and deny armed groups freedom of movement in the area.

In the North Central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace conducted a covert operation in Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State and arrested one suspected arms fabricator at Heipang, Barkin Ladi LGA.

Three other suspects were also arrested over alleged involvement in illegal arms trafficking.

Troops recovered one locally fabricated revolver rifle, one fabricated pistol, one fabricated AK-47 barrel, one AK-47 magazine and 42 rounds of 7.62mm by 54mm rimmed ammunition.

On 10 October 2026, troops arrested a suspect (Yusuf Suleiman) at Barkin Ladi Main Market. He was allegedly linked to the attack on Kassa community on 24 September 2026, as well as kidnapping, armed robbery and the killing of a resident, Mr Gyang, on 16 April 2026.

Also, on 14 October 2026, troops raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Ruga in Methodist Kisahyip, Agingin, Bassa LGA of Plateau State and arrested 2 suspects.

Troops of Operation Savannah Shield on 9 October 2026 took custody of one Sidi Kamaki voluntarily surrendered to troops in Audu Fari in Borgu LGA of Niger State.

He claimed to have spent about two years with an armed group he described as part of Darul Salam associated with the Shekau faction.

He claimed to have participated in six operations in Borgu and the Republic of Benin.

“On 10 October 2026, troops at Eruku, working with local security groups, responded to a distress call concerning the abduction of residents from their farmlands in the Eruku–Egbe–Koro Forest area of Ekiti LGA of Kwara State.

Troops pursued the abductors, who abandoned the victims and fled into the forest. The operation resulted in the rescue of 18 kidnapped victims.

Troops captured two AK-47 magazines containing four rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe on 11 October 2026, while on routine patrol along the Okene–Okpella Road, rescued one Mrs Halima Ibrahim. The kidnappers fled on sighting the advancing troops, abandoning the victim.

Also on 11 October, troops and other security agencies conducted an operation in Sasaro Forest, Akoko-Edo LGA, Edo State, following a tip-off and rescued an abductee named Prince Michael Akao.

During the operation, troops neutralised three suspected kidnappers and captured three locally fabricated firearms, nine cartridges and other items.

In the South East geopolitical zone, troops of Operation Udoka on 14 October 2026, arrested three suspects at Atan–Ihechiowa Village in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State.

The suspects were identified as Ozioma Mark, a suspected IPOB kingpin, Kalu Obasi and Kamba Igwu Ogbonna. Two motorcycles and cash were captured during the operation.

On 14 October, a suspected IPOB member was handed over to troops in Lilu, Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, by local security volunteers.

Furthermore, Onoja said, “The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, appreciates the resilience of all security personnel, urging them to maintain operational momentum, remain fiercely vigilant, and deny criminal elements all freedom of action.

“The Chief of Defence Staff calls upon all security agencies to deepen their collaborative intelligence-sharing frameworks to enhance operations against criminal elements across the nation.

“He also charges the media to project accurate, patriotic reportage to bolster national morale, and implores traditional rulers, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to sustain their vital partnership with the military by exposing subversive elements within our communities.

“National security is a collective civic responsibility, and together, through unwavering unity and resolve, we shall secure a peaceful and prosperous future for our great nation.”