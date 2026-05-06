Obi left ADC because he couldn’t take on Atiku – Dele Momodu

Momodu

Media entrepreneur Dele Momodu has stated that former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi would have been better served remaining in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to gauge his true political strength instead of defecting.

Momodu made the remarks on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief while reacting to the recent exit of Obi and former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso from the ADC to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, Obi missed an opportunity to demonstrate his popularity within the ADC’s internal political framework.

“It’s a lot easier for Obi to test his popularity, but he ran away from testing that popularity because all it takes now is either consensus, so there are no delegates, or you go and do direct primaries.

“When you go and do the primaries, it’s every registered party member that will vote. So if you are popular, you will get the vote. But he knows that in direct, indirect, or consensus, it will be difficult for him to beat a man who brought him to national prominence in 2019,” he said.

Momodu also threw his support behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, praising his persistence in pursuing the presidency over the years.

“Atiku meticulously and diligently pursued his dream since around 1992/1993 and has not given up. That is the hallmark of a serious politician.

“Every electoral cycle brings him closer to his destination, so I would have wished that Obi would wait and test his popularity in ADC,” he added.

He further alleged that Obi’s political decisions were heavily influenced by his supporters, particularly over suggestions that he could emerge as a vice-presidential candidate under another contender.

“Obi is afraid of his supporters. They already told him in advance that if he agreed to be vice president to anyone, they were going to disown him.

“They said it—Aisha Yesufu said it, Pat Utomi also said it publicly. So let’s stop hiding behind one finger. Obi did not leave because of Atiku; he left because he knew he lacked the capacity to take on Atiku,” he said.

Obi and Kwankwaso officially defected from the ADC to the NDC on Sunday.

The former Anambra governor had explained that his decision to leave the ADC, which he joined from the Labour Party in December 2025, was influenced by deepening internal disputes, outside interference, and increasing tensions within the party structure.