Peter Obi celebrates Uncle Sam, commends Vanguard’s role in nation-building

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has praised Vanguard newspapers founder, Sam Amuka, popularly known as Uncle Sam, for his doggedness and contributions to the Nigerian media industry.

Obi spoke on Wednesday at the 40th anniversary book launch of Vanguard Newspapers held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event brought together prominent figures from the political, business, diplomatic, security and media sectors, as well as former and serving members of the Vanguard family.

The anniversary featured the launch of The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid, a publication documenting major events, personalities and defining moments in Nigeria’s history through Vanguard’s coverage over four decades.

Speaking at the event, Obi described Amuka as a respected figure and “a father” in the Nigerian media industry, while commending Vanguard for its contributions to nation-building.

“Uncle Sam is a man we all respect for his doggedness, and a father in this industry,” Obi said.

He also commended the Vanguard family for what he described as its consistent role in contributing to the development of a better society.

“I honour the Vanguard family for how they have consistently been part of building a better society,” he said.

Obi congratulated the publisher and members of the newspaper’s family on the anniversary, while acknowledging the veteran journalist’s contributions over the years.

“So, congrats to the Vanguard family. Congrats to Uncle Sam and our dear daddy for all he’s been doing over the years,” he said.

The former governor prayed for continued blessings for Amuka and his family.

“May God Almighty continue to bless this family. Continue to bless our daddy, Uncle Sam,” Obi said.