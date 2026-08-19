UK lists 6 things available to eligible asylum seekers in Britain

The UK has outlined six things eligible asylum seekers can access if they have friends or family members living in Britain and are considering staying with them.

According to the guidance, asylum seekers do not necessarily have to remain in Home Office accommodation if they have a suitable alternative with friends or relatives.

The change will not affect the outcome of an asylum application, while eligible applicants can continue to receive weekly financial support for food and other essential items.

Here are six things available to eligible asylum seekers:

1. Stay with friends or family

Asylum seekers who have friends or relatives already living in the UK can stay with them if there is enough space and the person is willing to accommodate them.

2. Continue receiving weekly financial support

Eligible asylum seekers can continue to receive weekly money to pay for food and other essential items after moving in with friends or family.

3. Live closer to people they know

Moving in with relatives or friends allows asylum seekers to live closer to people they already know and may provide greater personal support while their applications are being processed.

4. Cook their own food

Those staying with friends or family can have greater flexibility over their meals and can cook their own food.

5. Get help with travel costs

The UK guidance states that eligible asylum seekers may receive assistance with the cost of travelling to their new address.

6. Move without affecting their asylum application

Staying with friends or family instead of in Home Office accommodation will not affect the outcome of an asylum application.

However, asylum seekers must follow the required procedure before moving.

They are advised to first speak to their friends or relatives and confirm that they are willing to accommodate them.

They must then contact Migrant Help on 0808 8010 503 and provide the address where they intend to stay.

Migrant Help will submit the request to the Home Office for processing.

The applicant and the friend or family member may need to provide additional information before the request can be considered.

Asylum seekers must wait for confirmation of the outcome before moving. The guidance warns that anyone who moves without informing Migrant Help could lose their financial support.

Vanguard News