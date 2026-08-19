Apapa Customs records N28.1bn single-day revenue

By Godwin Oritse

The Apapa Area One Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded its highest-ever daily revenue collection of N28.1 billion, generated on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The latest feat surpassed the command’s previous record of N20.1 billion, recorded in September 2025, shortly after the assumption of office of the current Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba.

The milestone came barely weeks after the command recorded an unprecedented N323 billion monthly revenue collection in July 2026, reflecting the impact of ongoing reforms, improved compliance, enhanced trade facilitation, intelligence-driven interventions and increased efficiency of digital Customs processes.

The latest performance further reinforces the command’s contribution to the Federal Government’s revenue mobilisation efforts and national development.

According to Oshoba, the achievement was not merely about figures or records but about the contribution of the NCS to the economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

He noted that revenue generated by the Service formed part of government resources used to fund public priorities, including infrastructure, security, education, healthcare and other services that directly affect citizens.

Oshoba dedicated the milestone to the government and people of Nigeria, while commending the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and the management team for their continued support for modernisation, automation and reforms aimed at making Customs operations more efficient, transparent and business-friendly.

The Apapa Customs boss also acknowledged the cooperation of compliant importers, exporters, licensed Customs agents and other stakeholders, as well as patriotic Nigerians who had provided actionable intelligence that contributed to the achievement.

He stressed that every compliant transaction contributed to national development and urged stakeholders to continue supporting legitimate trade.

According to him, a stronger revenue base would give the government greater capacity to respond to the needs of citizens and create an environment conducive to business growth.

Oshoba charged officers and men of the command not to become complacent, but to regard the new record as a responsibility to do more.

He emphasised that revenue generation must go hand in hand with trade facilitation, professionalism, transparency and respect for stakeholders.

The Customs Area Controller also directed personnel to resolve legitimate disputes promptly and ensure that Customs procedures did not unnecessarily hinder lawful businesses.