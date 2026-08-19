Police arrest two suspected robbers, recover pistols, cartridges in Ogun

Police

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA — Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command’s Anti-Robbery Team have arrested two suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate allegedly involved in carjacking, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms in parts of the state.

The suspects, identified as Adeyinka Onakomaya, 46, and Olayiwola Kehinde, 48, were arrested during a follow-up operation linked to the recovery of a stolen red Toyota Matrix after an armed robbery incident reported in April 2026.

The operation also led to the recovery of three locally made pistols and 18 live cartridges.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Oluseyi B. Babasuyi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the arrests followed sustained intelligence gathering and operational follow-up by the Anti-Robbery Team after the initial recovery of the stolen vehicle.

“Continuing on the leads established from the initial incident, operatives extended their operational reach and successfully tracked down the two suspects to their respective hideouts in the Babaode area along Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State, and Command area of Lagos State respectively,” the statement said.

The command said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects allegedly worked with other members of their gang to carry out the April robbery and were also involved in other robbery operations and violent vehicle snatching in Ota, Iju, Babaode and Atan areas of the state.

Following their arrests, police said a search of the suspects’ hideouts led to the recovery of three locally made pistols and 18 live cartridges.

The command added that the suspects allegedly confessed during interrogation to participating in various armed robbery operations in the area and were providing information expected to assist detectives in the ongoing investigation.

Efforts, the police said, had been intensified to identify and arrest other members of the alleged syndicate who were still at large.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the Anti-Robbery Team for its “tenacity, operational efficiency and commitment to follow-up investigations.”

Ojajuni said the recovery of the firearms and arrest of the suspects demonstrated the command’s determination to pursue criminal investigations to their logical conclusion.

“The recovery of the firearms and the arrest of key syndicate members underscore the Command’s determination not to leave any criminal investigation incomplete,” he said.

He assured residents that the command would continue efforts to dismantle armed robbery networks and other criminal groups operating in the state.

The commissioner also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and assist the police by reporting suspicious persons, movements and activities in their communities.