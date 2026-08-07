7 ways UK’s new visa rules could affect Nigerian, other foreign students

International students have become an increasingly important part of the UK’s migration picture, with more recent students choosing to remain in the country after completing their studies under the UK visa system.

An analysis by the Migration Observatory, based on Home Office data obtained through Freedom of Information requests, shows that recent cohorts have been more likely to move from student visas into work visas than students arriving before Brexit.

The analysis also highlights the growing number of former international students entering the care sector and the impact of recent immigration rule changes.

Here are seven key things to know:

1. More international students are staying in the UK after graduation

Recent cohorts of international students have been more likely to remain in Britain after completing their studies than earlier groups.

The share switching to work visas rose sharply after Brexit, reaching 18%, or about 97,000 people, among the 2022 cohort within the first year after arrival.

However, it is still too early to know how many of the newest cohorts will remain permanently because many can initially extend their stay through the Graduate route.

2. More students are switching to Skilled Worker visas

The increase is not solely linked to the Graduate visa.

More international students have been moving directly into the long-term Skilled Worker route, which can provide a pathway towards permanent residence.

Among non-EU students who received study visas in 2021, 23% had switched to Skilled Worker visas by the end of their fourth full year in the UK.

That compares with just 3% of students who arrived in 2010.

3. Nearly half of direct study-to-work switchers entered care jobs

Between January 2021 and March 2026, about 44%, or 52,100 people, who moved directly from the Study route to the Skilled Worker route became care or senior care workers.

The figure is considerably higher than the proportion of Skilled Worker visas issued to care workers coming from overseas, which stood at 29% over the same period.

The trend has declined since 2023 following tighter scrutiny of care-sector recruitment and further restrictions on overseas recruitment.

4. Many former students may be overqualified for care jobs

The analysis suggests that many international students who move into care work may be significantly overqualified for their positions.

Care jobs generally require qualifications equivalent to GCSE level, while most international students in Britain study for master’s degrees.

The Migration Observatory said this could mean some former students are not using or developing the skills they gained through their university education.

However, international students who already have experience of living and working in Britain may also be less vulnerable to exploitation than workers recruited directly from overseas.

5. The Graduate visa remains a major route for international students

International students have two main options for staying in Britain after graduation.

They can apply directly for a long-term work visa, such as the Skilled Worker visa, or use the Graduate route, which allows them to live and work in Britain for a limited period.

The Graduate route has fewer restrictions because holders can work in jobs regardless of skill level or salary.

A total of 225,000 Graduate visas were granted in 2025 to international students and their dependants.

6. UK immigration rules have become more restrictive

The rules governing international students and their transition into work have tightened in recent years.

In 2024, restrictions were introduced that prevented most international students from bringing family members to Britain.

The Skilled Worker salary threshold was also increased, while restrictions were placed on care workers bringing dependants.

In July 2025, the main Skilled Worker salary threshold was raised to £41,700, while overseas recruitment for care jobs was closed.

The Labour government has also announced that the Graduate route will be shortened from two years to 18 months from January 2027.

7. Future international students may find it harder to stay permanently

The combination of higher salary requirements, tighter Skilled Worker rules and changes to post-study visas could reduce the number of international students who remain in Britain long term.

The government has also proposed increasing the standard qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain from five years to 15 years for people working in jobs below graduate level.

According to the analysis, this could influence former students working in sectors such as care.

Some may remain in Britain for longer to qualify for permanent status, while others could decide that the longer wait makes staying in the UK less attractive.

The long-term impact of the latest immigration changes remains uncertain, particularly because recent cohorts have not yet reached the point where they must decide whether to obtain a long-term visa or leave Britain.

Vanguard News