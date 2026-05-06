National Convection : SDP Sets Up 4 Committees 

Social Democratic Party logo.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of its National Convention slated for 9th May, 2026, the National Working Committee, NWC of the Social Democratic Party, SDP has set up four Committees.

They are the Screening Committee, Electoral Committee, Convention Committee, and other sub-committees, each tasked with specific responsibilities.

Dislosing this on Wednesday in Abuja, the SDP National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Gombe reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and credible process ahead of its forthcoming national convention.

A party official has stated that extensive preparations are underway for the convention scheduled to hold on May 9 in Bauchi, just as he explained that several committees have been constituted to ensure a smooth and credible exercise.

The official noted that the screening exercise for aspirants would commence at the party’s conference hall at the National Secretariat, which serves as the party’s registered office with the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He emphasized that the screening process would cover all aspirants contesting for elective positions, including the office of the President, governorship positions across the 36 states, National Assembly seats, and State Houses of Assembly.

The party, he added, is committed to fielding candidates in all constituencies nationwide, underscoring its readiness for the general elections.

While expressing confidence in the competence and integrity of members of the screening committee, the party leadership urged them to carry out their responsibilities with diligence, fairness, and transparency.

He also extended appreciation to party members and stakeholders for their continued support and commitment, expressing optimism that the upcoming convention would further strengthen the party’s internal democracy and unity.

The Chairman called on all aspirants and members to remain peaceful and abide by the rules guiding the exercise, assuring that the process would be conducted in line with established guidelines.

On his part, the Chairman of the screening committee, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar Lima has expressed appreciation to members of the committee for their efforts, while emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to laid-down guidelines in the screening process.

Lima noted that despite varying levels of familiarity among committee members, the assignment must proceed with diligence and integrity.

He stressed that the committee’s activities must be guided by established criteria, adding that any aspirant who does not meet the stipulated requirements would be deemed ineligible to contest.

He appreciated members of the Committee and promised to discharge their duties responsibly.