Orji Kalu congratulates Adeleke, says Tinubu’s future in Osun bright

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Henry Umoru

Chairman, Senate Committee on South East Development Commission, SEDC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North, has congratulated Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election.

The former Abia State Governor has described the outcome of the election as a reflection of democracy and a potential boost to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s prospects ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued by his media office on Sunday, Kalu said that the outcome of the Osun governorship election should not be interpreted as a setback for President Tinubu or the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that the President’s political future in the state remains “very bright.”

According to him, the outcome would provide an opportunity for the APC to reassess its strategies, strengthen its grassroots structures and deepen engagement with stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in congratulating Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election as the Governor of Osun State. I also sympathise with the APC leadership, our party’s governorship candidate and all our supporters over the outcome of the election,” Kalu said.

The former Senate Whip also commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for his contributions to the development of the state, while urging party members to remain united and focused.

According to him, the election demonstrated the strength of Nigeria’s democratic process and the need for political actors to respect the will of the electorate.

“What happened in Osun is democracy in play. Elections are about the choice of the people, and as a party, we should be able to come back stronger,” he said.

Kalu maintained that President Tinubu remains capable of securing broad-based support in Osun State in 2027, noting that political alliances and support for the President could extend beyond the APC to stakeholders and members of other political parties, including the Accord Party.

“The future of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Osun State is very bright. The outcome of this election is not a setback for Mr. President. Rather, it gives us another opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the people and work together for the success of Nigeria,” Kalu said.

He urged APC leaders and supporters not to be discouraged by the election result but to use it as a learning experience ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kalu, who urged all stakeholders to accept the outcome and focus on strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, while calling on political leaders to continue working for national unity and development, expressed optimism that with renewed engagement and strategic mobilisation, the APC and President Tinubu could secure stronger support in Osun State and across the country ahead of 2027.

Governor Adeleke was declared winner of the August 15 Osun State governorship election after polling 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who secured 444,815 votes.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

Adeleke won in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11 LGAs.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, declared Adeleke the winner at about 7:24 a.m. on Sunday.

The Returning Officer announced that 1,010,684 voters were accredited, with 1,005,800 total votes cast, 985,079 valid votes and 20,721 rejected votes.

Declaring the result, Ogunwole said: “That Ademola Nurudeen-Jackson Adeleke, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the August 15 governorship election and returned elected.”