INEC okays Baba-Ahmed as PRP chairman, updates portal after Abuja convention

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has updated its portal to reflect the new leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, formally recognising Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as National Chairman after the party’s convention in Abuja.

The update settles questions around the party’s leadership and gives the PRP a legally recognised structure on INEC’s records, clearing a key administrative hurdle as political parties begin to position for the 2027 electoral cycle.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Bello Ishaq, the party announced the development and listed the officials now reflected on the electoral body’s portal.

INEC’s portal lists Kanu Sunday Uchenna as National Secretary, Bayawo Yunusa Abdullahi as National Treasurer, Chuka Patrick as National Financial Secretary, and Vincent Danladi Okudu as National Legal Adviser.

“The update signifies INEC’s recognition of PRP’s new leadership following the successful convention,” Ishaq added.

The recognition follows a period of internal tension within the PRP, marked by claims of factional activity and counter-claims by party officials, who repeatedly insisted the party remained united.

The delay in regulatory update had raised questions about the status of its leadership structure.

“It is important to categorically state that there is no such thing as a faction within the PRP, the claims are baseless,” Ishaq said.

At the convention, the PRP, one of Nigeria’s oldest surviving political parties, elected Baba-Ahmed as National Chairman, alongside other members of the National Working Committee.

Other key officials elected include Mallam Buhari Haruna as Deputy National Chairman (North), Comrade Muhammed Bello Ishaq as National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Nanven as National Organising Secretary, Patrick Ochuka as National Financial Secretary, Yunusa Bayawo as National Treasurer, Mallam Musa Buba as National Auditor, and Ozu Important Fredrick as National Youth Leader.

Zonal representatives were also inaugurated, with Abubakar Hamanjoda emerging as National Vice Chairman (North East), Abba Namatazu (North West), Ifeanyi Peter Okafor (South East), and Olajide Wolimoh (South West), among others.

With the update, the PRP now joins the list of parties with fully recognised national leadership on INEC’s platform.