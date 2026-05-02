Gunmen kill pregnant woman, three others in Plateau, injure four

By Golok Nanmwa

Gunmen on Friday killed four persons, including a pregnant woman and injured four others in an attack on a mining site in Mazat community, Ropp District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sources said the attackers stormed the area at about 7 p.m. and opened fire on victims who were engaged in mining activities, leaving multiple casualties.

A community member, Mr. Amos Davou, confirmed the incident, saying the assailants operated unchallenged during the attack.

Reacting, the Berom Youth Moulders Association, BYM, condemned the killings, describing the incident as barbaric and senseless.

National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, who spoke to our correspondent, said the association received news of the attack with deep sorrow and outrage.

BYM lamented that despite repeated attacks and rising insecurity in parts of Plateau State, innocent lives continue to be lost.

The group also decried the destruction of farmlands at Jol village in Riyom Local Government Area, warning that such acts pose a serious threat to food security and the livelihoods of rural dwellers.

It noted that the destruction of crops at the onset of the farming season could further worsen economic hardship in the affected communities.

The association extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He called on security agencies to urgently investigate the killings, apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice without delay.

It also urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities, mining sites and farmlands across Barkin Ladi, Riyom and other parts of the state.

The group appealed to residents, especially youths, to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, while cooperating with security agencies by providing credible information to prevent further attacks.

He also stressed that the persistent loss of lives and destruction of livelihoods must be brought to an end, insisting that the sanctity of human life must be upheld at all times.