ADC Crisis: The untold winners of Supreme Court verdict, by Emmanuel Aziken

Aziken

The decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to remit the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) back to the trial court may, at first glance, appear like a procedural outcome.

However, beneath the surface lies a profound reaffirmation of democratic principles and a subtle but significant boost to Nigeria’s multiparty system.

At the heart of the matter is the dispute over the leadership of the ADC, with the faction aligned to David Mark claiming legitimacy. The apex court, rather than delivering a final pronouncement on the substantive issues, chose to reinforce due process by directing that the matter be fully ventilated at the lower court.

In doing so, the judiciary has sent a powerful message: that democracy is not merely about outcomes, but about the integrity of the processes that produce those outcomes.

This intervention could not have come at a more critical time. Nigeria’s democratic space has increasingly been defined by the strength or weakness of the opposition ranks. A scenario in which the ADC leadership crisis was conclusively resolved against the Mark-led faction at this stage could have severely diminished its leaders ability to organise, mobilise, and present themselves as credible alternatives in the political arena. By keeping the contest alive, the Supreme Court has effectively preserved the competitive tension that is essential for democratic vitality.

It is no secret within political circles that elements within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been accused, rightly or wrongly, of benefitting from, if not actively stoking divisions within opposition ranks. A fragmented opposition invariably translates into reduced electoral pressure on the incumbent. Your correspondent is aware that the Supreme Court’s decision elicited quiet satisfaction in some APC quarters are therefore not surprising. The logic is straightforward: a prolonged legal battle introduces uncertainty, and uncertainty can be politically encumb damaging to the opposition.

Yet, this interpretation only tells half the story. For the ADC leadership, the ruling is far from a setback. On the contrary, it offers a strategic window. With the matter still pending, the party retains the operational latitude to organise its internal processes, including the compilation of membership registers and the conduct of primaries. This is not a trivial advantage. In Nigeria’s electoral framework, timing is everything. The ability to field candidates and meet statutory deadlines often determines whether a party remains relevant or fades into the margins.

ADC stakeholders argue that even if the eventual judgment at the trial court, or on appeal, were to go against the Mark-led leadership, the party would have already secured a foothold in the electoral contest through duly submitted candidates. In effect, the Supreme Court’s ruling has ensured that the ADC is not prematurely excluded from the democratic process.

It has kept the door open for participation, and participation is the lifeblood of democracy.

Interestingly, the ripple effects of this judicial decision appear to extend beyond the ADC itself. In what many observers interpret as a pre-emptive political recalibration, President Bola Tinubu is reported to have issued a directive to members of his cabinet to intensify public communication of their achievements. Whether directly linked to the ADC situation or not, the timing is noteworthy. A reinvigorated opposition, real or anticipated, often compels incumbents to sharpen their messaging and demonstrate performance more convincingly.

This is, perhaps, the most significant democratic dividend of the ruling. Competitive politics thrives on accountability. When opposition parties are viable and active, they create pressure points that force the ruling government to justify its policies, defend its record, and engage more meaningfully with citizens. Conversely, when opposition voices are muted or disorganised, governance risks drifting into complacency.

The Supreme Court’s decision, therefore, has done more than resolve a jurisdictional question; it has inadvertently reset the stage for political engagement.

It underscores the principle that no party, whether in power or in opposition, should gain undue advantage through procedural shortcuts or premature judicial conclusions.

Instead, all actors must earn their place through transparent processes and credible participation.

For Nigeria’s democracy, which continues to evolve amid complex challenges, this is a welcome development. The strength of any democratic system lies not in the dominance of a single party, but in the robustness of its contestations. Voters are best served when presented with clear choices, that is, when parties articulate distinct visions, debate policy alternatives, and subject themselves to public scrutiny.

In returning the ADC leadership dispute to the trial court, the judiciary has effectively bought time for democracy to breathe. It has ensured that the political arena remains open, dynamic, and competitive. While the final outcome of the case remains uncertain, what is certain is that the process itself has already yielded dividends.

As Nigerians look ahead to future electoral cycles, the expectation is that this renewed space for competition will translate into more issue-based campaigns, stronger party structures, and ultimately, better governance. The message from the apex court is clear: democracy must be nurtured through fairness, patience, and an unwavering commitment to due process.

In the end, the real winners may not be the factions within the ADC or their rivals in the APC, but the Nigerian people, whose democratic choices are richer and more meaningful when the field of contest is truly open.