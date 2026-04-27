Court martial over coup plot to resume May 8 – DHQ

Defence Headquarters.

The court martial over last year’s foiled coup plot in Nigeria will resume on May 8, a spokesman for the country’s Defence Headquarters told AFP on Monday.

Three dozen officers are on trial for allegedly planning to overthrow the government.

If successful, this would have brought an end to more than a quarter-century of democracy in Africa’s most populous country.

The court martial was “inaugurated” Friday, with 36 officers brought before the newly sworn-in justices for the opening of the proceedings, held at a military installation in the capital, Abuja.

The next sitting will also be behind closed doors, with no media access, military spokesman Major General Samaila Uba told AFP.

Separately, six civilians are on trial this week at Abuja’s Federal High Court for their alleged role in the plot.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Nigeria has seen several military takeovers in its history and spent much of the 20th century under junta rule after its independence from Britain in 1960.

The west African nation transitioned to civilian rule in 1999 and has had a civilian government since.