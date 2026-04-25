2027: Zulum in tears as Borno APC endorses Tinubu/Shettima

The meeting

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State shed tears, on Saturday, while asking for forgiveness from any stakeholder or persons offended in the course of his administration.

Governor Zulum made the plea at a meeting of critical stakeholders of All Progressives Congress, APC, at the government house Maiduguri, today.

Also, at the meeting, the state leaders of APC reaffirmed their support for a joint ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for a second term of office.

The APC National Vice Chairman, North, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, moved the motion for Tinubu/Kashim’s endorsement, and was seconded by thunderous voices of party loyalists.

“Let me also put the motion to a voice vote. Those in support of the joint ticket of Tinubu/Kashim should say ‘Aye’,” the hall echoed in the loudest of voices “Ayes”.

Zulum

Speaking at the event, the governor, Prof. Zulum, who had sought for forgiveness while shedding tears, emphasized that Nigeria has no better ticket to support than Tinubu/Kashim’s second term bid.

He advised the stakeholders and party loyalists to prioritize unity and peace throughout the electioneering process.

“Power is something that God gives to whom he wishes. No matter how much you dislike a person, if God gives it to him, he will get it,” he said.

Zulum called on the stakeholders to remain committed to the ideals of democracy and mobilize supporters, voters to massively elect the APC.

“Already the party chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba made this appeal and reemphasized our commitment to work for the success of the Tinubu/Kashim joint ticket in the 2027 general election,” he said.

The Governor also took his time and asked several APC stakeholders, including his Deputy, Umar Kadafur, Senator Mohammed Ndume, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Ali Bukar Dalori among others, if he had assisted them or done justice to them in the last seven years.

They all admitted that the governor had done justice and favour to all Borno people.

The state chairman of APC, Bello Ayuba, said the developmental projects put in place by governor Zulum have made campaigns easier and woo supporters of other political parties into APC.

“As Iwe speak, a large number of decampees from other political parties are waiting to be formally accepted into the APC,” he said.