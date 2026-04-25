Ogun monarch decries rising healthcare costs

…as philanthropist holds free medical outreach in Abeokuta

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Abeokuta, Oba Saka Matemilola, has expressed deep concern over the escalating cost of healthcare services in the country, warning that many citizens are losing their lives due to inability to afford medical treatment.

The monarch spoke at a free medical outreach held in his Palace, to mark the 50th birthday and chieftaincy conferment of Asiwaju Olalekan Gbenga Oso.

Oba Matemilola lamented that prevailing economic challenges have placed quality healthcare beyond the reach of average citizen, with dire consequences for public health.

He said, “the current economic realities have made access to quality healthcare extremely difficult for many Nigerians. Sadly, lives are being lost daily because people cannot afford treatment”.

He therefore called on wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to support government efforts by investing in healthcare delivery, noting that such contributions would significantly ease the burden on vulnerable populations.

“Those who are blessed should channel their resources into life-saving initiatives. Healthcare is a fundamental human need and should not be treated as a luxury,” the monarch added.

The royal father commended the organisers of the outreach for their commitment to humanitarian service, describing the initiative as both timely and impactful. He also urged indigenes of Owu Kingdom, at home and in diaspora, to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of their people.

In his remarks, the celebrant, Asiwaju Olalekan Gbenga Oso, underscored the need for urgent government intervention in the health sector, advocating free or subsidized healthcare services for Nigerians.

“The worsening economic situation has made it nearly impossible for many people to access even basic medical care. This has further widened inequality in our healthcare system,” Oso said.

He explained that the outreach, sustained annually over the past decade, reflects his commitment to giving back to society and appreciating God for his life.

The three-day programme offered a range of free medical services, including eye examinations, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, as well as malaria screening. Beneficiaries also received free medications, alongside professional consultations from medical personnel.

The outreach was facilitated by Mercyship Foundation in collaboration with the Olalekan Gbenga Oso Initiative Foundation, with medical experts attending to patients.

Residents of Abeokuta and neighbouring communities thronged the venue to benefit from the initiative, expressing gratitude for the intervention.

One of the beneficiaries, Elder Kunle Adewale, described the outreach as a lifeline.

“Without this kind of support, many of us would not be able to afford these services. However, there is a need for more sustainable solutions to our healthcare challenges,” he said.

He called for stronger collaboration between government, traditional institutions and private individuals to improve access to healthcare across the country.