Inside Nigeria’s pension system scandal

By Gbenga Olowoyo

The life of Nigerian pensioners after serving their fatherland—regardless of capacity or level—is expected to reflect dignity, respect and honour. However, in Nigeria, the reality is often the opposite.

Life after service, whether in the public or private sector, is frequently miserable—characterised by hardship, despair, disappointment, and disillusionment. This is largely due to the collapse of the societal systems that ought to care for retirees after they have devoted the most active years of their lives to national service.

Extensive research in this critical area reveals that many retirees attest to the fact that the system treats them with neglect and indifference, particularly regarding their rights, privileges, and welfare.

There is no doubt that the Federal Government has made efforts to address pension issues, notably through the transition from the Defined Benefits Scheme, DBS, to the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS.

The CPS was introduced in 2004 and further strengthened by the Pension Reform Act of 2014, which increased employer contributions from 8% to 10%, while maintaining employee contributions at 8%.

However, concerns persist due to the insincerity of some employers, including improper deductions, failure to remit contributions to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), and outright non-compliance—especially among many state governments and private sector operators.

At the inception of the CPS in 2004, several state governments demonstrated little commitment. As of 2024–2025, a majority remain non-compliant with the Pension Reform Act 2014.

Available records indicate that only about 11 states have fully implemented the scheme, with Lagos State standing out as a model. Meanwhile, many others either operate the old DBS without adequate funding or fail to remit both employer and employee contributions.

The standard of living for many Nigerian pensioners is alarmingly poor. In some cases, retirees receive as little as N3,000 monthly—an amount that is grossly inadequate given current economic realities.

Death rate of pensioners

A deeply troubling concern is the high mortality rate among retirees. Reports from the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) indicate that over 49% of public servants die shortly after retirement. This alarming statistic can be attributed to economic hardship, severe psychological and emotional trauma, non-payment of gratuities and pensions, accumulated pension arrears (sometimes exceeding 80 months), inadequate or non-existent healthcare support, lack of funds for basic survival needs, stressful verification processes requiring long-distance travel, and poor management of pension funds.

Negative attitudes of leaders

Disturbingly, some public officials have openly expressed disregard for pensioners. In one instance, a governor stated that he preferred to prioritize active workers over retirees.

Another remarked that he would rather pay those still in service than those “closer to their graves.”

Such sentiments reflect a broader institutional attitude that undermines the dignity and value of retirees. Consequently, many pensioners die without receiving their entitlements, while current workers lose confidence in the system.

NUP stance

The plight of pensioners has been strongly articulated by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, including Southwest Zonal Chairman Waidi Oloyede and PRO Dr. Olusegun Abatan.

At a recent press briefing in Abeokuta, they decried worsening economic hardship, driven by rising energy costs and inflation. They noted that increased fuel prices have escalated the cost of goods and services, further deepening their suffering.

They acknowledged Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for approving a N10,000 monthly palliative for workers and pensioners but lamented the lack of similar interventions from other states and the Federal Government.

The union has warned that it may pursue legal action against defaulting governments, particularly over unpaid gratuities that have lingered for over 15 years in some states.

The National President of the NUP, Mazi Godwin Abumisi, deserves commendation for his dedication to pensioners’ welfare.

His advocacy has contributed to the Federal Government’s approval of a N32,000 minimum pension and a 20% increase.

He has also consistently urged state governments to settle outstanding arrears.

Current developments

Encouragingly, Rivers State has begun implementing the N32,000 pension and providing free medical services. Additionally, the Federal Government has approved N758 billion in bonds to clear pension liabilities, particularly for retirees from 2021.Kano State’s commitment to settling N42 billion in inherited pension debt is also noteworthy.

Despite progress, major challenges remain. Pension assets have grown significantly—exceeding N20 trillion by early 2026—yet many retirees still struggle due to non-remittance of contributions, weak enforcement mechanisms, administrative inefficiencies, and poor coordination between DBS and CPS systems.

There is a strong case for increasing lump-sum withdrawals from 25% to 50% to enable retirees to better manage post-retirement life. Pension funds should serve contributors—not leave them in poverty while intermediaries benefit.

Labour unions such as the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, must intensify advocacy efforts. The 2026 May Day theme—”Insecurity and Poverty: Bane of Decent Work”—provides an opportunity to spotlight pensioners’ challenges.

The Federal Government’s recent approval of one-year salary payments for retiring public servants is commendable. This transitional support should be adopted by all levels of government to ease retirees into post-service life and reduce mortality rates.

Recommendations

To address the crisis, the following actions are essential:

1. Prompt payment of pensions and clearance of arrears.

2. Strict enforcement of pension laws and penalties for defaulters.

3. Regular audits and transparency in pension management.

4. Standardization of pension rates across states.

5. Expansion of healthcare coverage for retirees.

6. Establishment of social welfare programs and senior care homes.

7. Pre-retirement training and financial literacy programs.

8. Improved communication between pensioners and agencies.

9. Strengthening pensioner unions.

10. Encouraging alternative income investments for retirees

Pensioners are not a burden—they are citizens who have earned dignity, respect, and security after years of service. Their current suffering raises a painful question:

Who truly wants Nigerian pensioners dead?The time to act is now.

Gbenga Olowoyo, is the General Secretary of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, NCSU, and National Secretary, Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, (Trade Union side)[email protected]