Nasarawa governorship: I won’t step down for Wadada— Haruna

Despite the endorsement of Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada by Governor Abdullahi Sule, a former executive vice chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna said he will contest the All Progressives Congress APC primaries in Nasarawa State.

He said he won’t step down for Wadada after stakeholders’ backing.

Haruna made this known at a consultative meeting in Keffi with stakeholders and support groups drawn from the three senatorial zones, where he sought their direction on whether to proceed with his ambition or step down.

He told the gathering that his decision would be guided by the outcome of the consultation.

“If you are resolved that we shall accept the verdict and withdraw from this struggle, I will vote ‘aye. If the decision of this meeting is that we shall go to the primaries, that is not my problem. That is the essence of this meeting,” he said.

The party leaders, after deliberations across the zones, eventually resolved that he should remain in the race and test his popularity at the party’s primaries.

The former EVC said his approach was informed by the need to carry along those who had supported his political structure over time.

He said: “When the government announced its decision, the aspirants in this forum agreed that we will consult our supporters and critical stakeholders and then take a unanimous decision. That is the reason why you did not hear from me.

“Your verdict has determined our next line of action and I hereby accept to contest the primaries and we will be having our rally on Wednesday”.

Defending his right to contest, and citing his role in the formation and growth of the ruling party, he said, “I provided financial support to the Congress for Progressive Change and the establishment of the party. Some chairmen and officials are alive to attest to how we supported the establishment of party offices across local government.

“I started my APC from the national. If this forum succeeds, even if I am not the governor, I should celebrate it because it is my initiative.”

Haruna’s position followed the verdict of stakeholders from the three senatorial zones, who endorsed his participation in the primaries, citing his capacity as demonstrated in previous public and private sector roles.

From the Southern zone, Barrister Ibrahim Adega said the position was unanimous across the three senatorial districts, stressing that the absence of consensus necessitates a contest.

Similarly, former APC chairman in Keffi Local Government, Mohammad Bello, said Haruna’s grassroots appeal and impact distinguish him among aspirants.

Also speaking, Rev. Dr. Pastor Benjamin Baka from Nasarawa West described Haruna as a leading aspirant, pointing to his record before entering politics.