2027 polls: Why Obasa may settle for Reps’ seat – Sources

…Drops Lagos governorship ambition

By Dapo Akinrefon

Barring any last minute changes, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, is set to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Agege Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections, shifting from an initial governorship bid.



Obasa, who had nursed aspirations to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reportedly intensified statewide political consultations through the revival of the Mandate Group, a legacy political structure associated with President Bola Tinubu.



The move, Vanguard gathered, was aimed at consolidating support among both old and new loyalists of the President, while positioning himself as a formidable contender for the governorship.



However, sources within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos said Mr Obasa took a decisive turn when President Tinubu, in consultation with the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), settled for Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as the preferred governorship candidate.



Following this development, it was gathered that was said to have Obasa redirected his focus to the Lagos West Senatorial District, with plans to challenge the incumbent Senator and former deputy governor, Senator Idiat Adebule.



“His interest gained traction amid internal party considerations to field the Speaker as the APC’s senatorial candidate for the district”, APC sources disclosed.



The move, however, met resistance from the APC’s national leadership and its women’s wing, who mounted sustained pressure for Adebule’s retention.



Party stakeholders argued that she remains the only female Senator from the South-West geopolitical zone, making her “candidacy critical to gender representation in the National Assembly.”



It was further gathered that in response, President Tinubu, was said to have “advised Obasa to pursue a seat in the House of Representatives instead.”



Sources, within the APC fold, said “he was specifically directed to contest for the Agege Federal Constituency currently represented by first-term lawmaker, Dr Wale Ahmed.”



Sources further hinted that Obasa has since “begun quiet mobilisation efforts within Agege, rallying grassroots support for his new political objective. This development marks a significant shift, particularly as the Speaker had previously endorsed Mr Egunjobi for the same seat before the latest realignment.”



In addition, multiple sources disclosed that Obasa’s “strategic repositioning” underscores the fluid nature of Lagos APC politics as the 2027 elections approach, with party cohesion and leadership directives continuing to shape the ambitions of key actors.