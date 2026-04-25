ICE arrests Nigerian man over child molestation, sex crime record

United States immigration authorities have arrested a 53-year-old Nigerian national in Los Angeles over previous convictions for child molestation and other sexual offences.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Los Angeles announced the arrest on Friday via its official account on X.

It said its officers arrested 53-year-old Olatunde Olusanjo on April 21.

“Olusanjo has previous arrests for child molestation, sexual battery and soliciting lewd conduct. He is in ICE custody pending removal,” the agency said.

The statement was accompanied by a video showing the suspect in handcuffs being escorted from an ICE vehicle into custody.

The narrator in the clip identified Olusanjo as a Nigerian citizen and described him as a “criminal illegal alien and convicted sex offender”.

“Los Angeles ICE arrested criminal illegal alien and convicted sex offender Olatunde Abiodun Olusanjo on April 21, 2026, a citizen of Nigeria.

“Olusanjo’s criminal record includes child molestation, sexual battery, and sexual solicitation,” the narrator said.

He is being held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.