Emefiele trial faces fresh setback as prosecution struggles with key witness

By Innocent Anaba

Indications have emerged that proceedings in the trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele, may suffer further delays as uncertainty surrounds the availability of a key witness.

Sources familiar with the matter said the prosecution may inform the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court that Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu, is unavailable to testify in the ongoing case relating to an alleged $6.23 million discrepancy linked to the CBN’s Abuja branch.

The development could trigger another request for adjournment. However, legal observers noted that the court, presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu, had previously expressed concern over repeated delays, having already granted several adjournments beyond the statutory guideline.

At the last sitting on March 17, Justice Muazu directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to present its principal witness on the next adjourned date, warning of possible consequences for non-compliance. A source within the judiciary, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the prosecution had earlier considered calling a police officer as a witness but later abandoned the plan.

The source suggested that concerns over the weight and credibility of such testimony in a high-profile case may have influenced the decision.Meanwhile, it was gathered that EFCC officials had been in contact with Obazee, who is reportedly willing to testify .

if formally approached through the appropriate channels.