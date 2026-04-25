CARLOHA Nigeria joins strategic conservations at Chery Int’l Business Summit in China

By Theodore Opara.

Carloha Nigeria, authorized dealer and distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria is participating in the ongoing Chery International Business Summit, taking place from April 22 to 28, 2026, in Beijing, China.

The summit, held alongside Auto China 2026 (Beijing Auto Show)—the world’s largest auto show. The event represents one of the most important global gatherings for Chery and its international partners.

According to the Managing Director of Carloha, Mr. Sola Adigun: “This engagement marks a significant milestone in its journey to deepen its partnership with Chery and reinforce its role in driving the brand’s growth across Nigeria and the broader West African market”.

Continuing, he said, “Nigeria remains a key growth market, and we are committed to ensuring that global innovations are adapted to meet the realities of our environment. By contributing insights from our market and engaging with Chery’s global leadership, we aim to influence product development and strengthen solutions that resonate with African consumers”.

Strengthening Global Alignment for Local Impact

The Chery International Business Summit centered on four defining pillars—Strength, Vision, Warmth, and Technology—which collectively articulate Chery’s long-term commitment to global users.

“For Carloha Nigeria, these pillars resonate strongly with its mission to deliver not just vehicles, but holistic mobility solutions tailored to the Nigerian market”

“As the automotive industry rapidly evolves toward electrification, intelligent mobility, and customer-centric ecosystems, Carloha Nigeria sees the summit as a critical platform to align with Chery’s global strategy while translating these innovations into locally relevant offerings.

Advancing Nigeria’s Mobility Landscape

Carloha Nigeria’s participation underscores its commitment to bringing world-class automotive innovation closer to Nigerian consumers.

Over the past few years, the company has played a pivotal role in introducing Chery’s advanced vehicle lineup into the market—combining intelligent technology, safety, and affordability to meet the needs of modern drivers.

At the summit, Carloha Nigeria will engage with Chery’s global leadership and international partners to explore new product pipelines, gain insights into next-generation technologies, and identify opportunities to expand its portfolio in Nigeria. This includes advancements in smart driving systems, connectivity, and sustainable energy solutions that are expected to shape the future of mobility.

Representing Africa on the Global Stage

As one of Chery’s key partners in Africa, Carloha Nigeria will contribute valuable market insights and consumer perspectives during high-level discussions at the summit. The company’s participation reflects the growing importance of the African market within Chery’s global expansion strategy.

By sharing on-ground experiences and customer feedback, Carloha Nigeria aims to help shape product development and market strategies that better align with the realities of emerging economies.

Driving the Future Through Partnership

Beyond product and technology, the summit provides an opportunity for Carloha Nigeria to strengthen relationships with Chery’s global network of distributors and stakeholders. These engagements are expected to foster deeper collaboration, enhance knowledge exchange, and unlock new business opportunities that will ultimately benefit customers in Nigeria.

For Carloha Nigeria, participation in the summit goes beyond representation—it is a strategic step toward building a stronger, future-ready mobility ecosystem that supports economic growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Looking Ahead

In same vein, the General Manager Marketing at Carloha, Mr. Felix Mahan also remarked “As Carloha Nigeria continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its market presence, insights and partnerships from the CHERY International Business Summit will play a key role in shaping its next phase of growth”.

Carloha has continued to set new standards in Nigeria’s automotive industry through its customer-focused aftersales initiative, CarlohaCare 6-6-7, which delivers unmatched peace of mind and ownership satisfaction for Chery customers. The package offers a six-year warranty, six years of free service, and a seven-day repair promise, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality, reliability, and exceptional customer experience. This innovative after-sales proposition has earned Carloha significant industry recognition, including the prestigious “Most Outstanding After-sales Car Company” award presented by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA.

With a shared vision anchored in technology, sustainability, and human-centered innovation, Carloha Nigeria remains committed to delivering exceptional value to Nigerian customers while contributing to Chery’s global ambition of becoming a trusted mobility partner.