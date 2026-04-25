Jetour Nigeria asserts sole market control, bags global award

By Theodore Opara

Jetour Nigeria has consolidated its position as the exclusive representative of the Jetour brand in the Nigeria following its 2022 appointment by Jetour International.

The company said the move to clarify its exclusive status came after its successful hosting of the “Jetour Experience” in Lagos, where it unveiled its nationwide dealership structure and addressed lingering market ambiguity over distribution rights.

Since securing the mandate in 2022, Jetour Nigeria has led the importation, distribution, and provision of manufacturer-backed after-sales services for the brand’s full vehicle range in the country.

Its growing influence recently earned global recognition at the 2026 Jetour Global Conference, where the firm received the “Market Share Leadership Award 2025,” underscoring its dominance in the African market.

To strengthen nationwide service delivery, the company operates through a network of seven authorised dealers — Elizade Nigeria Limited, New Era Autovehicle Services Limited, Kojo Motors, Germaine Auto Centre, R.T. Briscoe Plc, TAB Autos Limited, and Mandilas Motors.

These partners, according to the company, are the only entities authorised to sell and service Jetour vehicles in Nigeria.

At the four-day exhibition held at the Podium Events Centre, the dealers provided product information and customer engagement services, reinforcing what the company described as a unified and regulated distribution ecosystem.

“The ‘Jetour Experience’ was more than a celebration; it was a statement of clarity,” noted a representative of Jetour Nigeria. “By bringing our seven authorized dealers together under one roof, we have shown the public exactly where the Jetour brand lives.

“Since our 2022 appointment, we have invested heavily in a structure that guarantees customers genuine parts, expert technicians, and valid warranties—benefits, only available through our official channels.”

The company also received a boost from the visit of Anguo Yuan, Vice President of Jetour International, who commended the Nigerian team for its rapid expansion and infrastructure investment.

Industry recognition has followed the brand’s growth, with awards including the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association’s New Entrant of the Year, Fastest Growing Auto Brand, and Car of the Year for the Jetour Dashing.

Jetour Nigeria said its current lineup — including the rugged T2, plug-in hybrid models, and the flagship G700 — reflects its commitment to innovation and market leadership.

It advised customers to engage only its authorised dealer network to guarantee access to genuine parts, certified service, and full manufacturer warranty coverage.