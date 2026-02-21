Man slits wife’s throat after minor quarrel

•Police arrest suspect

By Davies Iheamnachor

A man identified simply as Alachi has killed his wife, a mother of two, after a minor quarrel in Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Amaji Village, Umuoyoro Community, in Omuma Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect, Alachi, attacked his wife—who was the mother of his two children—following a misunderstanding while they were on their farmland.

A source, who requested anonymity, said the tragic incident happened when the couple went to farm in their village. According to the source, a minor argument broke out between them, during which the suspect allegedly used a kitchen knife to slit his wife’s throat.

The source further revealed that the woman’s screams before she died attracted villagers nearby, who rushed to the scene, overpowered the suspect, and apprehended him. The incident threw the entire village into mourning and confusion.

It was later learned that the suspect was handed over to the Eberi Police Division, which has jurisdiction over the area.

Meanwhile, a security source disclosed that the suspect reportedly told police investigators that he did not know what came over him that made him commit the crime.

At press time, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Chief Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident. She said:

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. The suspect has been arrested, and the Commissioner of Police has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter to ensure timely justice.”

However, human rights advocate Prince Wiro described the incident as the height of man’s inhumanity to man. Wiro, who is the National Coordinator of the Centre for Basic Rights and Accountability Campaign, stressed that there is no justification for the suspect’s action. He called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.