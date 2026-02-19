IGP Egbetokun’s strategic deployment boosts Lagos Command — Authors

Egbetokun

Evelyn Usman

The strategic leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been credited with enhancing operational efficiency and morale in the Lagos State Police Command, according to a newly unveiled book.

The publication, “CP Jimoh: The Art of Policing Lagos,” was presented at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters, yesterday, to mark the first anniversary of Moshood Jimoh as Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command.

Co-authored by Adebisi Adams and Shukurat Ibrahim, both Fellows of the PRNigeria Communications Fellowship, the 203-page book reportedly stemmed from an independent, research-driven assessment conducted after their fellowship training at the PRNigeria Centre in Ilorin.

Speaking at the event, Adams explained that Lagos was selected as a case study due to its strategic importance and complex security dynamics.

He said : “We were not surprised by the strategic deployment of Commissioners of Police to key states by IGP Egbetokun. Beyond these deployments, the IGP has consistently toured various commands to boost morale and strengthen operational effectiveness.”

Adams further stressed the independence of their work, noting: “It is important to state that this book was an entirely independent academic and professional effort. We conducted our reviews and analysis objectively, and we are grateful to the management of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, for the mentorship that made this project possible.”

The authors added that their research focused on evaluating how leadership decisions at different levels influence police performance in critical commands, using the Lagos State Police Command as a focal point.

“Our study relied on a careful review of public records, analysis of social media discourse, and insights drawn from verified feedback channels to assess the Command’s operations under CP Moshood Jimoh, with particular attention to operational efficiency, public engagement, and institutional responsiveness,” Adams explained.

Responding to the publication, CP Jimoh acknowledged the Inspector-General’s support over the past year, highlighting intelligence-driven operations that disrupted criminal networks, strengthened inter-agency collaboration, and enhanced community engagement.

Moshood said : “The support from Force Headquarters has been consistent. We remain focused on improving safety outcomes for Lagos residents,” he said.

The book spans eight chapters, covering strategic leadership, inter-agency collaboration, intelligence-led operations, personnel welfare, crisis communication, and community engagement, providing both a record of Lagos policing achievements and a practical framework for urban security across the country.