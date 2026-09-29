Ogun 2027 guber: PDP dismisses claims challenging Adebutu’s eligibility

Adebutu

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims challenging the eligibility of its 2027 governorship candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, describing allegations that his name was omitted from the party’s official membership register as baseless and politically motivated.

The party’s position followed reports attributed to the Ogun Democratic Accountability Forum (ODAF), which questioned Adebutu’s eligibility to contest the 2027 governorship election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Arc. Kayode Adebayo, said Adebutu remained a duly registered and financially active member of the party, as well as one of its recognised leaders in Ogun State.

Adebayo maintained that the party had complied with the relevant legal and statutory requirements governing membership registration and the submission of its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the necessary processes were completed within the stipulated deadlines, making the claims against Adebutu’s eligibility unfounded.

“Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu remains a fully registered, financially active and undisputed leader of the PDP in Ogun State. All legal and statutory requirements regarding party registration and the submission of the membership register to INEC were duly complied with within the prescribed timelines,” Adebayo said.

The PDP alleged that the claims were part of what it described as a politically sponsored campaign aimed at undermining Adebutu ahead of the 2027 election.

The party further alleged that the campaign was being promoted by elements sympathetic to the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the objective of creating confusion among voters and diverting public attention from issues it said required greater scrutiny.

The PDP also raised questions concerning the political background and indigeneship of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District.

According to the PDP, Adeola’s previous representation of Lagos State in the National Assembly and his subsequent establishment of a political base in Ogun State had generated questions that, in its view, required public clarification.

The PDP similarly alleged that there had been concerns over the implementation and location of federal constituency projects, claiming that projects originally intended for constituencies in other states had allegedly been directed to Ogun State.

The party said it believed such allegations deserved public scrutiny, but accused its political opponents of attempting to shift attention away from them by questioning Adebutu’s eligibility.

On the legal arguments reportedly advanced by ODAF concerning Supreme Court decisions and the payment of nomination fees, the PDP said eligibility to contest an election was ultimately governed by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and applicable judicial decisions, rather than statements issued by political advocacy groups.

“Political eligibility is determined by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and applicable judicial authorities. It cannot be established or extinguished by press statements issued by politically aligned groups,” the party said.

The PDP therefore urged INEC to disregard what it described as attempts by political proxies to create uncertainty over Adebutu’s candidacy.

The party also assured its members and supporters across Ogun State that, based on its position, Adebutu’s nomination process remained valid and that he was eligible to seek the party’s mandate in the 2027 governorship election.