Cobwebs, cockroaches and forgotten boxes: The silent decay of Mike Okiro’s Lagos Police Information Points

By OWOLOLA ADEBOLA

Years after Sir Mike Mbama Okiro served as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State and later rose to become Inspector-General of Police, a quiet but telling symbol of institutional neglect stands along some of the city’s streets and junctions. The police information boxes he introduced during his tenure as Lagos CP — modest metal or wooden receptacles strategically placed to encourage anonymous tips, community intelligence and support for investigations — have largely been abandoned to nature.

Cobwebs thick as lace drape their openings. Cockroaches scuttle in the dark interiors. Spiders claim the corners as permanent residences. Dust, rust and indifference have completed the takeover.

These boxes were never glamorous. They were practical tools of community policing at a time when Lagos faced intense pressures from armed robbery, ethnic militia activities and everyday street crime. Okiro, who took charge of the Lagos Command around 1999 after earlier service in the state, understood the limits of visible policing alone. Officers could not be everywhere. Trust between residents and the Force was fragile. Anonymous channels offered a way for citizens to pass information without fear of exposure or retaliation. Placed near markets, major roads, police formations and busy public spaces, the boxes were meant to feed the intelligence cycle that underpins investigation and prevention.

The idea was straightforward. A resident who witnessed a suspicious gathering, knew the hideout of a gang, or had details about a pending crime could drop a note. Detectives would collect the submissions periodically, assess them and act where credible. In a megacity already straining under rapid population growth and limited resources, such low-cost intelligence tools made sense. Okiro’s broader record in Lagos included efforts to restore order amid the OPC-related turbulence of the era, improve operational readiness and push for better equipment. The information boxes fitted into that practical, problem-solving approach.

Decades later, the contrast is stark. Many of the boxes that remain are no longer functional channels of communication. They have become ecological niches. Thick cobwebs seal slots that once invited paper tips. Roaches thrive in the damp, undisturbed spaces. Spiders spin elaborate webs that catch nothing more useful than the occasional insect. Paint has peeled. Locks, where they existed, have long rusted shut or been forced open by scavengers. Some boxes have simply disappeared, victims of vandalism, scrap-metal collectors or the relentless expansion of informal trading and construction that reshapes Lagos streetscapes.

This is not merely an aesthetic failure. It reflects a deeper pattern in public institutions: initiatives launched with energy and purpose often wither once their champions move on. Successive police administrations in Lagos have faced relentless operational demands — rising urban crime, traffic challenges, communal tensions, and, more recently, the complexities of technology-enabled offences. Maintenance of physical community infrastructure rarely competes successfully for scarce attention and funds. The result is visible decay that quietly undermines public confidence. When citizens see tools meant for their protection left to insects, the message received is that continuity and care are secondary.

The original strategic value of the boxes is worth recalling. Intelligence-led policing depends on multiple streams of information. Hotlines, informants, surveillance and digital reporting all have roles, yet physical, anonymous drop points retain utility in environments where digital literacy is uneven, fear of phone tracing persists, or residents prefer low-technology options. In markets and dense neighbourhoods, a discreet box could lower the barrier to sharing tips. Properly managed — emptied regularly, protected from weather and abuse, and linked to responsive investigation units — such devices can still contribute. Their current state suggests that the management chain broke long ago.

Lagos itself has changed dramatically since Okiro’s time as CP. The city is denser, more complex and more digitally connected. Police commands now publicise emergency numbers, area command lines and social-media channels. Technology offers new pathways for public reports. Yet the physical legacy of earlier innovations remains part of the street furniture, and its neglect carries symbolic weight. Abandoned boxes become monuments to discontinuity. They illustrate how good ideas require not only launch but sustained institutional ownership — budgets for upkeep, designated officers responsible for collection and analysis, and public communication that keeps the channel alive in residents’ minds.

Broader lessons extend beyond Lagos. Across Nigeria, police facilities frequently show signs of deferred maintenance: barracks in disrepair, stations short of basic equipment, vehicles grounded. The information boxes are a small, almost poetic example of the same phenomenon. When even simple community tools are allowed to become insect habitats, questions arise about the priority given to the quieter, preventive side of policing. High-visibility operations and reactive responses dominate headlines; the slow work of building trust and gathering ground-level intelligence receives less sustained investment.

Reviving or replacing such systems need not be expensive. Modern equivalents could include secure digital drop boxes, dedicated WhatsApp or SMS tip lines with strong anonymity protections, or partnerships with local government and market associations to maintain physical points. Periodic public campaigns reminding residents that information remains welcome would help.

Most important is institutional memory: recording why an initiative was created, assigning clear responsibility for its continuity, and evaluating its usefulness over time rather than allowing it to fade into the background.

Mike Okiro’s tenure in Lagos is remembered for efforts to confront disorder with available tools and determination. The information boxes formed one modest part of that effort. Their present condition — claimed by cobwebs, cockroaches and spiders — does not erase the original intention. It does, however, serve as a visible reminder that policing infrastructure, like any public asset, requires ongoing stewardship. Without it, even the most practical ideas eventually surrender to the quiet, relentless occupation of nature and neglect.

In a city that never stops moving, the forgotten boxes stand still, silent witnesses to the gap between innovation and maintenance. Closing that gap remains a task for every administration that follows.

•Adebola, State Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Ondo State Chapter, writes from Akure.