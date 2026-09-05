5 countries that offer 10-year visa programmes for Nigerians

For Nigerians who travel frequently for tourism, business or family visits, securing a long-validity visa can reduce the need to submit a fresh application before every trip.

Several countries offer visas that can remain valid for up to 10 years, although the duration granted depends on the applicant, visa category and immigration rules.

A 10-year visa also does not mean a traveller can remain in the country for 10 years. It generally allows multiple trips during the visa’s validity, while the permitted length of each visit is determined separately.

Here are five countries Nigerians should know about.

1. United Kingdom

Nigerians can apply for the UK’s Long-term Standard Visitor visa, which is available for 2, 5 or 10 years.

The 10-year visa allows multiple visits to the UK during its validity. However, visitors can normally stay for a maximum of six months on each visit.

The UK government says applicants can choose to apply for a long-term visitor visa if they visit the country regularly. However, UK Visas and Immigration can issue a shorter visa if the applicant does not meet the requirements for the duration requested.

The current application fee for the 10-year Long-term Standard Visitor visa is £1,128.

2. Canada

Canada offers a multiple-entry visitor visa that can be valid for up to 10 years.

The visa allows travellers to enter Canada multiple times while it remains valid. However, a 10-year validity is not automatic.

According to Canada’s immigration authorities, an officer decides whether to issue a single-entry or multiple-entry visa and determines how long it will remain valid. It can be valid for up to 10 years, or until the expiry of the applicant’s passport or biometrics, whichever comes first.

Most visitors can stay in Canada for up to six months per visit, although a border officer can authorise a different period.

3. Mexico

Mexico has a Long Duration Visitor Visa that can be valid for 10 years and allows multiple entries.

The Mexican government’s consular information describes the long-duration visitor visa as valid for 10 years, with multiple entries permitted during that period. Each visit can generally be for up to six months.

The visa is intended for visitors who do not intend to reside in Mexico or undertake paid activities.

For Nigerian travellers, eligibility and the supporting documents required should be confirmed with the Mexican diplomatic mission handling the application.

4. Brazil

Brazilian law allows visitor visas to have a validity of up to 10 years in cases of reciprocity.

Brazil’s Federal Police states that visitor visas generally have a validity of one year and allow multiple entries, but they can be valid for up to 10 years where reciprocity applies.

This means Nigerians should not assume that every Brazilian visitor visa will automatically be issued for 10 years. The actual validity depends on the applicable arrangements and the visa issued to the individual.

Brazil’s government also confirms that foreign nationals can apply for Brazilian visas through Brazilian consular posts abroad.

5. South Africa

South Africa has introduced 10-year long-term multiple-entry visas for certain categories of African business travellers and academics.

The South African government announced that its long-term visa arrangements included a 10-year multiple-entry visa for qualifying business people and academics from Africa.

Vanguard News