Again, fire razes another Kano market

By Bashir Bello, KANO

An early morning fire on Friday has gutted several shops at the Kwalemar Fatima Simra Market in Dakata, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was coming barely days after the mysterious fire that lasted more than 48 hours at the popular essential commodity market, Singer market.

Confirming the latest incident, the Chairman of the market’s fire committee, Dauda Haruna, said so far about 50 shops were destroyed as the fire continued to burn.

He said that most of the shops affected were small-scale businesses involved in peanut oil refining and recycling of plastic and rubber.

Haruna noted that the market officials had immediately alerted the relevant agencies as soon as they noticed the fire.

According to him, “From what we saw initially, about 50 shops have already been gutted, and the fire is still burning. We are still waiting for the Kano State Fire Service to arrive.

“We did our best to call them and inform them of the situation. I can even hear their vehicles now,” Haruna said.

As at the time of filing in this report, the level of damage could not be ascertained.

In the meantime, the authorities of Kano State Fire Service were yet to issue any official statement on the incident, as efforts to reach the spokesperson, Saminu Yusif, also proved abortive.