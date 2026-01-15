Zamfara constitutes committee for Anka airstrip project

The Zamfara Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has set up a 16-member technical committee to identify a suitable site for a proposed airstrip in Anka LGA.



Mr Jamilu Bello, the Ministry’s Information Officer, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday.



The airstrip will be constructed by the Federal Government to enhance security operations across Zamfara State.



The Zamfara government will provide the necessary land, while the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Airspace Development will oversee construction.



“Zamfara State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, inaugurated the committee to identify a sustainable location for the airstrip in Anka LGA,” Bello said.



The committee will be chaired by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Haruna Dikko, with Amiru Musa, Director of Civil Engineering, serving as Secretary.



According to Bello, the committee will provide professional leadership and technical expertise throughout the exercise.



Members include representatives from the Ministries of Local Government and Housing, Zamfara Geographic Information System (ZAGIS), Anka Local Government, the Anka Emirate Council, and security agencies.



The Ministry also deployed a technical team, led by the Director of Civil Engineering, to conduct field inspections, stakeholder consultations, and technical assessments.



Bello noted that a suitable land parcel would be recommended and formally designated for the project.



“The initiative aligns with Gov. Dauda Lawal’s commitment to improving connectivity, supporting security operations, and promoting socio-economic development through strategic infrastructure,” he added.