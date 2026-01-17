Zamfara APC denies receiving letter of defection from Gov Lawal

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied receiving a letter from Gov. Dauda Lawal seeking to defect to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were speculations across the state over Lawal’s move to defect to APC.

A statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, described the speculations as fabricated.

“The party came across a fabricated report purported to have emanated from one Tambarin Gusau claiming that Go Dauda Lawal has sent a letter to the party wanting to join the APC.

“The report is malicious, unfortunate, unfounded, mischievous and showed the unprofessional manner which some people can go in misleading others and causing chaos in a stable and a peaceful party like the APC.

“The APC has responsible channels where everything is done in a guided manner,” Idris said.

According to him, the party has not received any letter from Lawal as claimed through the imagination of the writer nor was the party aware of any recent moves by the governor to defect from the PDP to the APC.

“All members of the party and indeed the public especially in Zamfara should therefore disregard such report,” Idris added. (NAN)