With God, your support, I’ll be elected again – Gov Adeleke tells Osun residents

Governor Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his belief in God and the people support as the basis for getting re-elected as Governor later this year.

Addressing audience at the beginning of the year inter-religious prayer comprising of labour and religious leaders as well as workers at the State Secretariat on Monday, he said his administration has overcome several challenges in the last three years and will overcome his re-election challenges.

His words, “Our God is our sustainer, our defender, our protector. From the beginning to date, our God fights our battles for us. The universal being rises against those who rise against us. My God, your God, our God engages those who block us. We secured several divine victories in the last three years. We overcome several obstacles and challenges.

“We are here today as a testimony that God rules in the affairs of men. We stand before you today as a government that enjoys the super grace of the creator. When we call him, he answers us; when we invoke him, he answers with thunderstorms. The divine crushes our enemies; He destroys their evil plots and we emerge victorious in battles upon battles. As the Lord is of yesterday, today and tomorrow, as the Lord is ever on the throne, we shall continue to be victorious; we shall continue to overcome; we shall remain undefeated.

“From my assumption of office, I rolled out pro-people policies and programmes. Three years later, we have delivered across sectors for the benefits of people and state. We fulfill our promises to the people.

“So as your Governor, I stand before you with a fulfilled heart. I have not disappointed Osun people. I have helped our neglected senior citizens; I have assisted the poor; I have rebuilt our roads and bridges; I have brought strong support to artisans; I addressed our educational and health challenges.

“Under very difficult circumstances, we are resolving the half salary and pension debt which the opposition said cannot be paid. I have ensured that Osun money circulated within Osun. I ease the burden of investors. We have remained faithful to our vows to run a government of the people, by the people and of the people”.

Earlier, the Chairman, Osun NLC, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo reaffirmed the resolution of the labour movement to vote en masse for the re-election of the governor in August 8th, 2026.

Also, the Chief Imam of Osogbo and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in the State, Sheikh Musa Animasaun and Dr John Adeleke saluted the devotion of the governor to God at every opportunity and beseeched divine intervention to resolves challenges facing the state and ease the burden of re-election for the governor.