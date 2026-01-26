Why we left NNPP for APC – Kano lawmakers

Twenty-two members of the Kano State House of Assembly have defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, including the Speaker, Alhaji Jibril Falgore, cited the need to promote peace, unity and development in the state, as reasons for their defection.

Their defection was announced during plenary on Monday in Kano.

The session, which was presided over by the speaker, saw other principal officers jointly announcing their resignation from the NNPP on the floor of the Assembly.

Speaking after the plenary, the Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini, said the decision was unanimous and followed wide consultations.

According to him, the decision was taken in the overall interest of the people of the state.

He said the move was aimed at reducing political rivalry and fostering stability, particularly in view of the prevailing security challenges confronting the state.

Hussaini said aligning with the ruling party at the centre would enable the state to attract increased attention and benefit from federal support enjoyed by other states.

He added that enhanced cooperation with the Federal Government was necessary to effectively address insecurity and other developmental challenges facing the state.

The lawmaker also disclosed that other legislative businesses were considered during the sitting, including the presentation of a bill seeking to amend Kano State House of Assembly Service Commission Law.

The majority leader further said the proposed amendment was intended to strengthen the legislative institution and improve service delivery.

The lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to unity, peace and good governance in the state.

They insisted that the defection was not driven by individual interests but by a collective resolve to ensure stability and progress of the state.

They urged residents to remain calm and support efforts aimed at fostering harmony and development across Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports with the defection, the All Progressive Congress (APC) now has 36 members out of 40 members, while NNPP has two.

NAN also recalled that two members of the house died in December 2025 and are yet to be replaced. (NAN)