Blind after treatment, Ayoola’s fight for sight enters desperate phase as children leave school

…Thanks Nigerians for N1.1m support, appeals to Tinubu for N15.2m life-saving surgery

By Chioma Obinna

Months after his heartbreaking story first appeared in Vanguard, Ayoola Idowu is still trapped in darkness.

The father of two, who says he became permanently blind following a radiotherapy procedure, has yet to raise the N15.2 million needed for a cornea transplant in India that doctors say could restore his sight.



While donations from compassionate Nigerians have kept hope alive, they have only been enough to secure a modest one-bedroom apartment for his family and cover basic medical and living expenses. The greater battle, raising enough money to save his sight, remains painfully out of reach.



Worse still, the family’s hardship has deepened. His children have been forced out of school because of unpaid fees.



Speaking to Good Health Weekly, an emotional Idowu expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed N1,156,413, saying their generosity prevented his family from becoming homeless.



“I sincerely thank every Nigerian who came to my rescue. Without those donations, my family would probably have been on the streets. The money helped us rent a one-bedroom apartment and pay some medical and daily expenses. May God bless everyone who remembered us.”



But the relief has been temporary.



Children out of school



Unable to earn a living since losing his sight, Idowu says his family is sinking deeper into poverty.

“All I want is to regain my sight so I can work again and take care of my family. As I speak, my children are no longer in school because we cannot pay their fees. One of them was sent out during the Junior WAEC examination two weeks ago because we couldn’t pay.”



His voice broke as he described watching helplessly while his children’s education slips away.

“It pains me that I cannot provide for them. If I can see again, I know I can rebuild my life.”



A second chance in India



Hope, however, still exists.



Following consultations with Max Healthcare Hospital, Gurgaon, India, Idowu has been informed that he is a candidate for a cornea transplant, offering the possibility of restoring his vision.



Medical documents made available to Good Health Weekly show that the estimated cost of treatment, travel, accommodation and associated medical care is approximately $11,000 (about N15.2 million).



According to Dr. Parul Sharma, Director and Head of Eye Care and Ophthalmology at the hospital, available medical reports indicate that Idowu requires a cornea transplant, although the final treatment plan will depend on a comprehensive evaluation upon arrival.



A plea to President Tinubu, Nigerians



With no source of income and no realistic means of raising such an amount, Idowu is making a fresh appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, corporate organisations, philanthropists and well-meaning Nigerians.



“I am begging President Tinubu to please come to my rescue. I appeal to the Federal Government and kind-hearted Nigerians to help me regain my sight. I don’t want my children to continue suffering because of what happened to me.”



He added: “This is not just about seeing again. It is about giving me another chance to work, provide for my family and live with dignity.”



A story that touched many hearts



When Vanguard first reported Idowu’s plight months ago, Nigerians from different walks of life responded with donations, prayers and words of encouragement.



Among those who contributed were individuals, friends, charitable foundations and corporate organisations, whose collective donations amounted to N1,156,413.



Idowu insists he remains deeply grateful.



“I may not be able to repay those who helped me, but I pray that God will reward every one of them abundantly. Their kindness gave me hope when I had almost given up.”



Despite that generosity, the funds required for the sight-restoring surgery remain far beyond his reach.

Today, Ayoola’s appeal is simple not just for charity, but for another chance to see, work and restore his family’s future.



If you are touched by his plight, please send your donations to: Account Name: Ayoola Idowu Oluwasanmi, Bank: Sterling Bank: Account Number: 0045081436: Phone: 08031117606